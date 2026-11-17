A Man Was Just Trying to Drive Safely From Point A to Point B—Until an Impatient Driver in a Company Truck Started Riding His Bumper

Imagine minding your own business while you’re driving somewhere. If an impatient driver behind you at a stop light started honking his horn at you and just generally seemed to have road rage for no reason, what would you do? Would you speed up to appease the other driver, refuse to change anything about your driving, or get revenge on the other driver?

In this story, one driver is in this situation, and the annoying person in the story happens to be driving a company work truck.

That was definitely the wrong vehicle to drive if you’re going to mess with this guy! It was almost too easy to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

If you’re going to be a terrible driver, don’t use your company vehicle. Just got an employee in trouble. I was recently harassed on the road by someone driving their construction company’s pickup truck. I was at a right turn on red, but there was plenty of oncoming traffic so I did not feel safe to turn. Despite the unsafe road conditions, the driver honked at me a couple times and drove up dangerously close to my car.

OP refused to be intimidated by another driver.

When the oncoming traffic stopped, a big neon sign turned on that clearly displayed that I was not allowed to turn, so I stayed put. The driver proceeded to lay on their horn for about 30 seconds. I stayed put because I value road safety more than accommodating to road ragers. I looked around at other drivers, and they were appalled at the driver’s behavior.

Time for revenge.

When it was finally safe for me to turn, I did. The driver then swerved around me and sped ahead, and then suddenly slammed on their brakes at the red light, which is when I took a photo of their truck. Half an hour later, I emailed the company with the photo and a detailed report of what happened, with the exact time it happened. I called today for an update, and they told me the owner of the company has been alerted and is going to discipline the employee who was driving the truck.

That truck driver sounds so annoying! Rushing isn’t going to help anything, and it could cause an accident. Reporting the driver was the right thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks OP did the right thing.

Here’s a story about a similar situation.

Here’s another similar story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

But this person thinks the whole problem could’ve been avoided.

Safety first when you’re on the road. OP didn’t think the other driver was driving safely. Reporting him wasn’t really even revenge. It was just being concerned.

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