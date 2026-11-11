A Morning Vacuum Session Left Him So Angry That The Family Cats Went Without Food

Nobody likes to be rudely awakened in the morning by a loud noise. What would you do if a family member was loudly cleaning the house before it was time for your alarm clock to go off?

In this story, one man is in this situation. His mom was cleaning, and he was pretty upset that she was being so loud so early in the morning. He decided to get revenge by doing something to interrupt her sleep.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Wake me up early in the morning? Okay; two can play that game. I’ve (26m) been working for the past two weeks straight at work, getting up at four in the morning to get there. Yesterday was my first day off, and I was looking forward to sleeping in and catching up on my sleep. My mom (59f), however, had other plans.

He still lives with his mom.

It wasn’t even eight in the morning when I woke up to the sound of a vacuum going off right outside my bedroom door. I was shocked that my mom was being so inconsiderate, but more than anything, I was MAD. I wasn’t able to get back to sleep, so I gave up and got up for the day.

He was really frustrated with what his mom did after vacuuming.

My mother, on the other hand, did the exact opposite. As soon as she was done with the floors, she sat down in the recliner and napped ALMOST ALL DAY LONG. There was only so much inconsideration I was going to take, so I told myself I would have my very petty revenge.

It’s revenge via cats.

You see, my family has cats. Half a dozen, to be exact. And every morning before I leave to go to work, I’ll give them some breakfast so they don’t go bother my parents and wake them up at 4:30 am (I sleep with my door shut most of the time, while they have to leave theirs open cuz they have the litter boxes in their bathroom). This morning when I got up to get myself ready for work, I ignored the cats, ate my breakfast, and shut myself in my room to watch some anime before leaving for work.

He feels pretty proud of himself.

Not even before I got dressed, my mom was knocking on my door, asking if I fed the cats. I told her no, and I could hear a big sigh from the other side of the door before she said that I should really feed them before they wake her up. I know that once my mom’s awake, she has a hard time going back to sleep. I smiled to myself the whole way to work this morning knowing she was most likely up for the rest of the day.

Uh, he’s 26, has a job, and is living with his parents like he’s a child? He shouldn’t be getting revenge. He should be moving out.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares a comeback.

Another person would’ve grabbed the vacuum.

This person thinks the mom took a nap.

Another person makes a good point.

Since it sounds like OP often gets up really early in the morning, it’s not unreasonable that his mom assumed he was already awake and possibly not even home. She may have no idea he was upset that she was vacuuming.

I still have to wonder why he lives at home.

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