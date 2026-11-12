A Student Tried To Start A New School Club, But Other Club Leaders Accused Her Of Copying Their Logo And Mascot, Making Her Want To Give Up

When a school doesn’t have a club that you are interested in, it can be great to start your own.

That is what the young woman in this story did, but as she was designing the logo and mascot for the club, some of the other club leaders claimed that it was too similar to their own.

She tried to accommodate them, but they kept giving her problems, so now she is thinking about just quitting these clubs altogether.

Read through the frustrating story below and see what you think she should do.

AITA for accidentally using the same mascot as the other school club? I am a highschooler, currently rushing my application.

Getting involved in school is always nice.

I joined a club this year because of a boy (whom I no longer speak to) and because I wanted to add things to my application. A few months later, I started another school club that is more suitable to my taste and hobbies and am currently the vice-president of the club.

Wow, a school club that has its own mascot? That seems odd.

Though the president of the club I previously joined had some bickering with the president of my club (which weren’t that big a deal) Until I started making mascot and logos to advertise my club, to which one of the club’s mods DMed me and said that the mascot and logo were too similar to theirs, and my mascot was completely the same as theirs.

This is turning into quite a hassle.

I realized my mistake and quickly changed the mascot and apologized, and the mods let it go UNTIL the president of the previous club I joined asked me to speak privately to her during our school club activity, to which the conversation led me to changing my logo because it was too similar to theirs?

All this drama is sucking the fun out of these clubs.

My logo at the time was a mic and clearly resembled a mic and theirs looked more like a radio thing (because they are a radio club lmfao) even other people agreed that their logo did not look like a mic In the end, I still changed the logo of my club because I didn’t want drama. After that the President just lowkey acts weird around me and the members are passive agressive too. I want to quit the club but I think I couldn’t. AITA?

Honestly, as long as the mascot and logo are distinct enough to be recognizable, there is nothing to complain about. It seems like the president of the other club just likes the drama. Ignore her and move forward.

Let’s see what the people in the comments recommend.

Yup, no need to dwell on it.

She should just do what makes her happy.

Here is someone who says she handled the situation well.

She switched the logo, what more can she do?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This commenter thinks the other kids are being petty.

She should just focus on what makes her happy and ignore the petty students.

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