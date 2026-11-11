A Tenant Asked His Upstairs Neighbors To Keep Their Dog Quiet At Night, But They Dismissed His Complaints And Made Things Worse

Apartment living requires neighbors to be considerate of each other, especially late at night.

The following story involves a tenant whose upstairs neighbors was being incredibly inconsoderate.

They were letting their dog run around noisily indoors every night.

He left them a polite note and texted them to tone down the noise, but they responded that noise was a normal part of apartment living.

Whoa! Seriously? What a difficult situation to be in! Read the full story below for all the details.

Am I the problem here? I have been living in my apartment for 2 years now. My new upstairs neighbors have a dog they never play with and hardly walk. I’m talking about a brief walk around the building, which is not much. Every single night around 10 p.m., he gets the zoomies before bed. They spend roughly 30 minutes stomping around above my bed every single night.

This man left them a note, politely asking them to be quiet.

I left them a polite note explaining that I work very early. And that I can’t control what people do in their own home. However, I would appreciate some consideration. They got worse. We exchanged numbers, and I texted them at 1 a.m. (I wake up at 5 a.m.) to please be quiet. They responded with essentially, “That’s just what apartment living is like.”

Now, he’s wondering what else he could do to fix the problem.

What would you do to be either the most annoying downstairs neighbor possible, or do you have any other input? I feel bad for their dog because it’s not his fault, but he’s incredibly annoying. I don’t want to be that neighbor, but I’m at my wits’ end with this. I have yet to check the lease agreement, but I’m pretty sure there’s a clause in there about noise after 10 p.m. I’m also pretty sure there are laws regarding that at the state level as well.

It’s understandable that OP felt frustrated with his upstairs neighbors’ late-night actions.

Rather than retaliating, I think it’s better that he should check the lease and contact the landlord or property manager about the issue.

It’s difficult to live with inconsiderate neighbors, but it may become worse if both sides keep escalating the situation.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s an idea…

This one gives another suggestion.

And another one…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this one had a similar neighbor.

It’s hard to stay patient when the same disruption happens every night.

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