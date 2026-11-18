A Woman Booked a First Aid Course Outside of Work After Her Manager Offered to Pay for It—Then the Manager Said the Company Won’t Cover It

It’s always frustrating when someone says one thing and then does another.

That’s the situation one woman found herself in after her manager asked her to renew her first aid certification so she could keep working.

Unfortunately, she would be busy and unable to attend the next class at work. So, her manager said she’d pay her back if she took the course elsewhere.

But after she signed up, her manager told her the reimbursement policy wouldn’t allow her to pay her back.

Now the woman’s wondering if she should take it up with her manager’s boss.

Read on to see what you think she should do in this situation.

AITA for reporting my managers behaviour to higher ups after she had promised to compensate me for expenses and then denied me compensation Last month, my manager reached out to ask for a renewed first aid training certificate so I can continue working. I tried signing up for our workplace’s recert course but was turned down by another manager and advised by her to sign up for her standard first aid. About a week after, she changed her mind and said I could take her recert in August. I communicated with my manager to ask if she could help me out, but she was of no use.

At this point, she was given three options.

She simply texted me three options: 1) Take my recert elsewhere, and she will pay me back. 2) Take it when it’s available in August. 3) Take the standard first aid. A week passed by, and I realized I would be busy in August, so I hurriedly applied to take it with an organization and emailed my manager to inform her of it. Because my first aid is over 3 years old, I had to retake the whole 8-hour course. She emailed me back a week later, asking if I had already enrolled in the course and if I had paid, and to say that she would not be compensating me if I did, as I could’ve done it for free at my workplace.

She tried to remind her manager about the text, but it didn’t matter.

Early the next morning, I showed up at work on my day off to work out. My manager approached me and began scolding me, saying the same things she had emailed me. I proceeded to remind her of the options she had given me through text and that I would be busy in August. She looked at me blankly and then said she could not compensate me because the other manager said so, and so did HR. We bickered for a while more, and I continued to press her on why the change. Our interaction only ended after she said she would speak to the manager.

As it turns out, she will not be reimbursed.

Later in the day, my manager emailed me the compensation policy stating how and when the workplace would compensate me. Sadly, because of my position and because my first aid had expired, I wasn’t entitled to compensation. I simply emailed her back asking why she had not sent me this earlier rather than now. I want to report her conduct to upper management to see if I can still get compensated due to my manager’s poor managerial skills. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like a very confusing mess.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader suggests reporting the woman.

Here’s someone who can see both sides.

And this reader thinks she should just let it go.

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That’s an interesting thought.

Does she have a paper trail?

From the sound of it, she does, because her manager made the offer over text.

Even if the policy says the company won’t pay for the course, her manager should’ve checked that before promising to cover it.

At this point, she should show upper management the texts and ask if they’ll honor what her manager promised. And either way, she should be more careful in the future.

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