Store Manager Slacks Off And “Borrows” Money From The Register, So Employees Finally Tell The District Manager Everything

Imagine working at a retail store. What would you expect your supervisor to do all day?

In this story, we hear about a store manager who assumes he gets to do nothing all day. While he still shows up for work, he doesn’t do anything productive, and it sounds like he’s even stealing.

The employees seem to be able to handle the store perfectly fine without his help, but they despise the guy and want revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

We helped bad boss create his own downfall Years ago, I worked in a small retail store in a large shopping centre. The staff were me, a good colleague and the store manager. Also frequently visiting was the store manager’s boss, the district manager.

The store manager barely did any work at all.

When colleague and I started, store manager told us almost word-for-word “I was the top salesman in the company. That’s how I got promoted to management. I get to sit back and relax now because it’s your turn to do all the work.” And true to his word, store manager slacked off and let us do all the work. We served the customers, managed the inventory and even did all the paperwork and banking for him. While he kept turning up, he would spend his day roaming the shopping centre, sitting at the coffee shop, flirting with female employees in other stores or playing games at the arcade game centre.

This sound illegal.

To make matters worse, store manager would “borrow” brand new mobile phones from the stock and “borrow” money from the till for his own personal use. Colleague and I were unimpressed of course and after deciding we’d had enough of his crap, we decided to help him with his own downfall. We stopped tidying up after him. As long as they weren’t in our way, we didn’t touch his leftover food and drinks. Every time he disappeared, we tidied and reorganised the store a little.

Honesty is the best policy!

We were brutally honest whenever the district manager visited: DM: “Where’s store manager?” Us: “He’s at the arcade game centre sir!” “He’s chatting to the girls upstairs sir!” DM: “Why is this mobile phone box empty?” Us: “Store manager said he was borrowing the phone sir!”

The store manager sounds like a waste of space.

Within a couple of months, the store had been completely reorganised. Store manager had no idea where anything was located any more. He missed all the memos from head office and didn’t know about new products or procedures. He also had to dispose of mouldy plates and cups on quite a few occasions. Colleague and I were running the store more efficiently than ever, and store manager was completely redundant by that stage.

Finally!

District manager had figured out what was going on and had probably begun the process of having store manager terminated (there were procedures to follow so this would take a while). Then one day, store manager turned up to work early (surprising!) and told us that he had resigned. He probably figured that he was about to be fired, and preferred to leave on his own terms. District manager arrived soon after to give store manager an exit interview at his favourite coffee shop.

I’m not sure this is really revenge.

Colleague and I wasted no time to prepare the final insult. Before the exit interview was even finished, we had already packed all of store manager’s personal belongings into a box, ready for him to pick up and leave. Bye store manager!

Are we sure the store manager resigned? He may have just said that to save face. Maybe he was actually fired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

One person shares what they expected to happen.

There really should be an investigation into all the stealing. Maybe there was and OP didn’t know it. Either way, it’s great the guy is gone. I hope he learned his lesson that slacking off and stealing is not what being a manager is all about.

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