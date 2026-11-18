Man Rents A Basement Apartment In A Family’s Home, But He’s Frustrated That Their Late-Night Noise Keeps Him Awake

Imagine renting a basement apartment in someone’s house. What would you do if they were being really loud in the middle of the night? Considering this family is your landlord, would it be reasonable to ask them to keep it down, or do you just have to deal with it?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he tried to ask them to keep it down. It was so loud that he literally had to leave to get any sleep at all.

His parents don’t think there’s anything he can do about the noisy landlords. Are they right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my landlord’s family to shut up? I (27M) live in a basement apartment of a very nice house and generally get along really well with the landlord and his family. The apartment is nice and big, the landlord is good about helping me when I need something fixed and they only charge me $900 a month to live here. The only trouble I have with them is how late they stay up sometimes. The landlord and his wife are currently out of town on some sort of vacation, so the only ones home currently are their son (around 15 or 16?) and some relatives who came to stay over.

Constant noise all night was too much for him to take!

They stayed up late laughing and running around the hardwood floor above my bedroom as they always do, but last night they were up all night. At 3 am, I could still hear them running around, jumping off the couch, screaming, and making all sorts of noise. Keep in mind that this was on a Thursday night/Friday morning and I had to work in the morning. I snapped and yelled up through my ceiling “HEY! I’M TRYING TO SLEEP! I HAVE WORK TOMORROW, SO SHUT UP!”

The next day was even worse.

Immediately, I could hear the kids upstairs mocking my yelling voice and proceeded to make even more noise. So, I threw on some clothes and drove to my parents’ house to try and stay the night there. When I came back the next morning, the door at the back of the house (that I use to get to my basement apartment through the garage) had the doorknob locked. Not only do they frequently forget to use the deadbolt on that door, but the doorknob lock has never been locked in the 2+ years that I’ve lived here. I can’t say for certain, but since I don’t have a key to the doorknob lock so it feels like they tried to lock me out.

He needed his sleep.

I ended up calling in sick to work to try and catch up on sleep. This is actually the second time it’s happened, with the last time happening last fourth of July. When it happened last time, I was more polite and just asked them if they could turn down the volume of the movie they were watching in the theater room adjacent to my bedroom (which was, again, around 2:30 in the morning). The morning after that incident, I received a text from the landlord’s wife. I guess the kids had told her what I had done.

The text was not at all what OP expected.

The text she sent me said: “…this is normal for us and we want everyone to enjoy themselves with their family and friends. If it is too noisy for you, I apologize, but it will continue to happen occasionally and I can’t see that changing.” I couldn’t believe it.

He’s wondering if he really is being unreasonable.

I assumed the text was going to be some sort of apology for the noise; I did NOT expect to be lambasted for raising what I consider to be a very valid concern. When I spoke about it with my parents, they said it was annoying, but they also shrugged and said, “Well, that’s basement apartment life for you” and “It’s their house, they can do what they want”. So, AITA for telling them to shut up? I do see the merit behind them being able to live how they want in their own house. But, I also feel like if you’re going to live in such a way that isn’t considerate to renters, why rent your basement in the first place?

They sound like awful landlords. The situation with the noise isn’t going to change. He should try to find somewhere else to live.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I’m pretty sure this person is right.

Here’s a vote for earplugs.

This person thinks the parents are right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Now, he knows why the rent is so cheap.

He found out the hard way why he got such a good deal on rent. If he doesn’t want to put up with the noise, he’s going to have to find somewhere else to live, and not another basement apartment. Otherwise, he can try headphones, ear plugs or maybe a white noise machine.

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