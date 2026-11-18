A Woman Can’t Get Any Rest Because Her Hospital Roommate Plays Loud AI-Generated Sermons for Hours—So She Turns Up the Rap Station to Give Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine

It’s one thing to put something on to pass the time in the hospital, but it’s another to make your roommate listen to it for hours.

One woman was trying to get some rest when her hospital roommate began playing loud church sermons on her phone.

Since they were both sick, the woman figured the sermons might be comforting, so she put a pillow over her head and tried to tune them out.

The only problem was that she couldn’t. The person was yelling “Hallelujah” the exact same way every few minutes, and after a while, she couldn’t stop thinking about how the sermons were AI.

Fed up, she turned the TV on and cranked up the volume hoping her roommate would take a hint.

Read on to see what happened next.

My hospital room roommate was listening to AI Generated sermons for hours There were only about 3 feet and a thin curtain between us. She had visitors for a few hours. That was OK. However, after they left, she started loudly listening to a Pentecostal-type preacher yelling about heaven and **** and Satan tricking you and whatever.

When it started, she tried her best to ignore it.

I was doing my best to ignore it as much as possible in such a small space. I was trying to be understanding that she might need that for comfort, since we were both alone in the hospital, both pretty sick. I tried putting my pillow over my head, but I could still hear it. Then I noticed I kept hearing the same woman scream and yell “Hallelujah” every few minutes in exactly the same way.

Then, she realized what was going on.

I thought it was like a “laugh track” type thing. Then I noticed that the preacher was speaking oddly, even for an evangelical. Too many things were somehow wrong about it all. Then it dawned on me: Oh, this sounds like AI. I was past my limit already, and once I noticed it was AI, I was having an even harder time ignoring it. I turned up my TV a little and aimed the remote towards her curtain. The remote is also the speaker.

Frustrated, she turned the volume up on her side.

I was trying to show her how easy it was to hear her phone in this small room. It didn’t work after a few minutes, so I turned it up more. Then she turned her phone up more! … So, OK… That’s how it is? The hospital TV had radio channels, too. I turned it to the rap station and turned the volume up more. It only took about 10 minutes before she finally turned down her volume. I turned it back to quiet TV. Game over.

Yikes! It’s never fun hearing someone else’s videos, regardless of what they’re listening to.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

There are several go-to items this person brings to the hospital.

Here’s someone who had to get moved away from a rude roommate.

This reader would’ve definitely complained to the staff.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

This must’ve been really annoying.

It’s crazy that the roommate didn’t get the hint the first time.

If she could hear the TV through the curtain, you’d think it would’ve crossed her mind that the woman next to her could hear the sermon, too.

But, in her defense, maybe the other woman was hard of hearing and really didn’t know at first.

Either way, it’s good that they settled it pretty quickly without going too far.

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