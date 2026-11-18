A Woman Got Tired of Being Locked Out of Her Own Apartment by Her Fiancé After Work—So She Decided to Stay Somewhere Else for the Night

Have you ever been locked out of your own house for some reason? It sucks.

But this has been happening on a daily basis to a woman who recently moved into a new apartment with her fiancé. Apparently, they’ve been having a recurring problem with the front door’s two locks.

Her fiancé keeps using the one that can only be opened from inside, leaving her unable to get into their home when she returns from work.

Although he apologizes every time, the mistake keeps happening.

After warning him that she’d find somewhere else to stay if it happened again, she finally followed through.

What would you do in this situation?

Read the full story below.

AITAH for spending the night at a hotel after my fiancé locked me out? My (F26) fiancé (M28) and I have been dating for a couple years and recently got engaged. We’ve had a very wonderful relationship so far with little to no conflict, we communicate very well, and I’m so excited to marry him. Just as a disclaimer. We recently moved into a new apartment a few months ago, which has been fine, but recently there’s been an issue with the locks. We both work full-time jobs, but he gets home about 45 mins to an hour before me. Lately, he will turn the top lock instead of the bottom lock when he gets home, consequently locking me out of the apartment (the top lock can only be locked from inside, and there’s no way to unlock it from the outside).

It didn’t just happen once, though.

The first couples of times this happened, I let it slide because it genuinely seemed like an accident, and he was very very apologetic. I know him very well and there’s not a malicious bone in his body, so there’s no possibility it’s something he’s doing on purpose.

He’s always very excited to see me when I get home, very clingy overall, and rushes to open the door once he hears me knock, so, again, I don’t think it’s something being done on purpose. However, it started becoming more frequent despite me expressing how frustrating it has become. My commute home is long and traffic the entire time, so I’m almost always in a bad mood by the time I park at our apartment, so coming home just to be locked out when all I wanna do is just BE HOME makes me a little annoyed.

It’s a pattern.

He apologizes profusely every time and says he’ll pay more attention, and for a couple of days he’ll start using the correct lock, but then he’ll go right back to using the other one. Eventually I kind of snapped at him and told him the next time I get home and I’m locked out, I’m just going to find somewhere else to stay for the night. He really didn’t like the fact that I was threatening him with this, but again, assured me he’d be better about it and pay more attention to which lock he uses (he never locks both btw, just one of them). This was a couple of days ago, we were both a little icy after that interaction, but quickly got over it and everything was back to normal.

Then he did it again 🙂

Sure enough, yesterday evening, I got to the apartment and the door was locked. I didn’t even knock, I just immediately pivoted and went right back to my car. After a quick stop at Walmart for the essentials, I booked a hotel for the night and stayed there. It didn’t take long for him to figure out what was happening, and he called me within like ten minutes of me getting back in my car after I had got home.

She didn’t budge.

He was apologizing and begging me to come back, but I reminded him that I warned him what would happen if he locked me out again and that I wasn’t coming back until tomorrow. He fought me hard on this, but I stayed firm and quickly ended the phone call. That evening he was texting me a lot, again full of apologies, and I didn’t answer them. Now it’s the next day, I’m typing this up at work and a little anxious about going back home after last night. He hasn’t texted or called since. AITAH?

What did Reddit have to say?

I wonder how he’d react at this suggestion.

This is what it can feel like.

Hmmm.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Another person suggests the tape.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

Something to consider.

Her frustration is totally understandable. Being repeatedly locked out after a long commute is more than a minor inconvenience, particularly when she’s already explained the problem and her fiancé has promised to stop doing it.

It’s cool that she warned him she would stay somewhere else and actually did. That’s self-respect.

Maybe they just need a practical fix, since he’s not so reliable in this regard.