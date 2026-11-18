Homeowner Has Had Enough Of Salespeople Ignoring His “No Soliciting” Sign, So The Next Company Gets A One-Star Yelp Review

You’d think putting up a “No Soliciting” sign would cut down on the number of people ringing your doorbell, but it doesn’t always work.

That’s what kept happening to one man who worked from home with his partner. Every time someone rang the bell, the dog started barking, and whatever they were working on had to wait.

Most of the time, he left the door closed and threw away whatever flyer or business card the person left behind.

But the next time a salesperson cut across the lawn and ignored the sign, the homeowner decided to do something about it.

He looked up the company on Yelp and left a one-star review explaining why he didn’t appreciate the visit.

Keep reading for his full story.

Tired of people ignoring my No Soliciting sign, so I started leaving one-star Yelp reviews I’ve gotten increasingly frustrated with people soliciting my house for various services, especially during election season. It seems like no matter how clearly you display a “No Soliciting” sign, some people either don’t see it or simply don’t care. My partner and I both work from home, and we have a dog, so someone ringing the doorbell is more than just a minor annoyance. It interrupts whatever we’re doing, sets the dog off, and generally disrupts our day.

Used to, he would just throw away what they left.

We even have a sign posted right by the front door, yet people will routinely walk right past it, sometimes cutting across our grass, and ring the bell anyway. Normally, we don’t answer the door unless someone is particularly persistent. I used to just throw away whatever business cards, flyers, or other materials they left behind and move on with my day. Annoying, but whatever. Recently, though, I decided to take a slightly different approach.

He was going to show them that they messed with the wrong person.

The last time someone came by to solicit business, ignored our sign, and walked across our grass, I went to the company’s Yelp page and left a one-star review. I didn’t make anything up or exaggerate what happened. I simply explained that their representative had trespassed across our lawn and ignored our clearly posted “No Soliciting” sign. And honestly? I think I’m going to start doing this whenever it happens. AITA?

Wow! That was some quick thinking!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit handle situations like this.

This person did the same thing with a junk hauler.

That’s equally annoying.

This woman doesn’t open the door for anyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person tried confronting companies about it, but it didn’t work.

Is it that hard to respect someone’s wishes?

No one should have to stop working and go to the door when the sign already says it all.

Besides, going door to door isn’t necessary anymore. There are plenty of more effective ways to market your business.

Ultimately, if companies are going to be that disrespectful, they deserve a one-star review.

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