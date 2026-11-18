Woman Finds Out A Coworker Is Trying To Get Her Friend At Work Fired, So She Defends Her Friend To The Boss

Would you be willing to put your job on the line for a coworker who you thought was a really hard worker and who had become your friend?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she tells the boss that she’s going to quit if her friend gets fired.

She’s not sure if that was the right thing to do. She definitely doesn’t think her friend deserves to get fired, but she’s not sure if she should’ve defended him and tried to convince the boss to keep the friend employed.

Keep reading to find out what led up to her confrontation with the boss.

AITA For standing up for my friend/coworker when our supervisor tried to get our boss to fire him? I 25F have been working at my current job for about 2 years and I really enjoy it. And my coworkers are all really awesome to work with especially one let’s call him Will. He is 22. Will and I used to attend the same high school. I was in the grade above him.

Will has changed a lot since high school.

We weren’t really close in school. Frankly I didn’t like him. He always picked on me, but after I graduated we went our separate ways. Now it’s been 6 years and I work with him at our job. He has become a really awesome guy and is fun to hangout with and he is a very hard worker always doing what he can to help even tho some people at our job don’t like him.

Apparently, Will has an enemy at work.

Well about a week ago I kept hearing one of my supervisors talking with our boss about how Will needed to leave. I thought nothing of it until I started noticing my boss acting differently towards Will. I got concerned and approached Will one day asking him what was going on. Will explained that Jake (our supervisor) and him didn’t have a great relationship and that Jake was trying everything he could to get Will fired just because of their bad blood.

OP doesn’t want Will to get fired.

I told Will I have his back and would make sure he stayed cause without him we be swamped with work and struggle to catch up without him. The next day I stepped into my bosses office. He had called me in wanting to talk to me about Will and wanted to know if Will was harassing me. I told him no and asked why he thought that. And he said Jake told him that Will was harassing me.

OP really stood up for Will.

I got frustrated and said no and that the only reason this happening was because Jake and Will bad blood. My boss said he knows about the bad blood but said he needs make sure everything is okay with all us and that he doesn’t need to make any decisions until he learns more. I agreed but said that Will was not doing anything wrong and that all he trying to do is be helpful to all of us when we need it and that if Will was fired without a good reason to be that I would put in my notice and quit and that my boss would be without his two hardest workers.

Wow. Putting your job on the line for a guy who used to pick on you in high school. How things have changed!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Standing up for her coworker might backfire.

Here’s a warning.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Another person thinks she should be worried about her job.

It’s one thing to stand up for your coworker, but it’s another to risk your own job. She could’ve defended her coworker without risking her job. It is possible that boss will decide to fire both of them.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping. Read Story →