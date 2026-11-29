A Man Buys A Delicate Bracelet For His Girlfriend, But When The Cashier Drops It And Gets Upset Over His Request For A Replacement, He Calls The Manager And Gets A New One

When you’re buying someone a gift, the last thing you want is for it to get damaged before you even leave the store.

One man found himself in that situation after purchasing a delicate designer bracelet for his girlfriend as an extra Christmas present.

He’d gotten a great deal on it, but just after he paid, the cashier accidentally dropped it on the tiled floor.

She assured him it wasn’t damaged, but he wanted to inspect it himself and asked if she had another one available.

That’s when the cashier started getting irritated, and after she refused to help, he asked for a manager.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for asking to examine a bracelet and then asking for a refund after the cashier dropped it? Today, I was shopping for a present for my girlfriend for Christmas. I had already bought her the present her sister told me to buy her, but as I was leaving the mall, I noticed that a designer store she liked was having a sale, so I went in to look to see if I could find anything else to add to the present I had already bought. I found a really pretty bracelet that I knew she would like. The bracelet was on sale, and I was excited that I was already going to get a good deal on it.

It all started when the cashier dropped the bracelet.

The bracelet had delicate flowers on it made out of mother-of-pearl shell to form the petals. It was very pretty and dainty. Before the sale price, the bracelet was $150, and after the sale, it was around $90. Because it was on sale, the cashier informed me that it could not be returned after purchase. After I paid for the bracelet, the cashier was putting it in a small protective bag, but she dropped it on the tiled floor. She said, “Oops,” examined it, and told me it didn’t have any damage before putting it in the bag.

At this point, the cashier’s attitude was already evident.

I had already paid for it at this point, and I opened the bag and the box and tissue paper to look at it myself before leaving the register. The cashier seemed very annoyed that I wanted to see it myself and told me that she could guarantee it wasn’t damaged. It didn’t look like it was damaged to me, but I was worried that it might have had minor chips or issues in the mother of pearl that could leave it susceptible to worse damage if my girlfriend happened to chip it or drop it herself. I asked the cashier if she had another bracelet that hadn’t been dropped. She seemed visibly upset and told me she thought it was the last one. I asked her if she could ask someone to check, and she got even more defensive with me.

He tried to remain as calm as possible as he asked for the manager.

I was very polite and passive with her, by the way. I asked her if I could return the bracelet for my money back. She got really mad and told me she assured me the bracelet was fine. I felt like a Karen at this point, but again, the bracelet seemed very delicate. I asked her if I could speak to a manager. She finally called a manager, and the manager told me she would check the inventory to see if she had a replacement bracelet, which she did. I took that bracelet and left, but the reaction of the cashier made me feel like maybe I was being a jerk. AITA?

Yikes! Maybe she was just having a bad day or something.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

This person doesn’t consider that “Karen” behavior.

Here’s someone who thinks he acted reasonably.

Yet another person who agrees with him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Apparently, this person wouldn’t deal with it either.

Most people would’ve said something.

You can’t drop something that delicate and then get mad when the customer wants to make sure it isn’t damaged.

Rather than getting an attitude, the cashier should’ve apologized and offered to check for a replacement.

Thankfully, the manager handled it the way she should’ve from the start.

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