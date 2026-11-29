Birthday Girl Wants The Same Chocolate Cake Every Year, But Her Mom Is Desperate To Convince Her To Pick A Different Flavor

Birthdays are one of the few occasions when personal preference should reasonably outweigh majority rule.

Should the guest of honor really need to campaign for their favorite cake every single year?

Despite a small guest list, this chocolate lover faces annual resistance from a mother who prefers traditional white cake.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting chocolate cake for my birthday every year? This is very stupid, and I considered not posting this at all. But it honestly has been a point of contention between me and my mom for years now.

So, I really like chocolate cake. Every year, I request it for my birthday, and every year I have to fight my mom on that. My mom believes that in general people don’t like/prefer not to eat chocolate birthday cake. So for this reason, my birthday cake mustn’t be chocolate.

But, the mother believes the birthday party is for the guests.

Her argument is that birthday celebrations are about the guests as much as the birthday person and that I won’t be the only one eating the cake. Mine is that the guests that don’t like chocolate cake can deal with it a singular day of the year, and I should be able to get the cake flavor I want for my birthday. Some important info:

The mother is the one paying for the cake — which may be why she’s so set in her ways.

She is the one who pays for the cakes as I got no job. I imagine that once I have my own money, the flavor of my birthday cake will be a little less of a problem (although, even then she will still be dissatisfied, I’m sure). Most years I DO get a chocolate cake, but never without struggle.

But, the OP just doesn’t really care about any other flavor.

I will eat non-chocolate cake, but I don’t feel any desire for it. Chocolate is the only cake flavor I truly enjoy. In my country, the usual flavor of birthday cake is what we call “flour cake” or “white cake”. t That is, a butter-based cake with no flavoring (no vanilla, almond extract, etc). I’m the only person I know who has a chocolate birthday cake often or even at all.

And, while their taste is unusual for their country — it’s just what they want.

It is a noticeable contrast, and my mom’s belief that most people prefer non-chocolate birthday cake is not unfounded. My birthdays are always very small, just a dinner or lunch with no more than 8 people most of the time. There will only be 2 or 3 people that I know don’t really like chocolate cake (including my mom herself). I have written “chocolate” 11 times and “cake” 19 times in this post. Thanks for your opinions in advance! Perhaps you guys can also help me understand my mom’s perspective…

So, is the OP being rude for pushing the chocolate cake on their birthday? Let’s read the comments below to see what Reddit thinks on the matter.

People said “NTA” on the matter.

And they outed the OP’s mom as not liking chocolate cake.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

They even recommended getting a second cake.

The birthday person is reasonable for requesting the only cake flavor they truly enjoy, especially when few guests object.

Their mother may be considering everyone else, but a second small dessert would solve more than repeating this argument annually.

After 11 chocolates and 19 cakes, the verdict was looking to be baked in.