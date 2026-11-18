A Woman’s Coworker Constantly Harassed Her—So She Started Building the Case to Report Her and Push for Termination

Most of us have had to deal with someone like this at work before…

I’m talking about a bully who thinks it’s okay to push their co-workers around.

And things get even worse when the bully gets away with it and no one ever speaks up about it!

But that might stop for this woman today.

She talked about how she’s considering reporting her co-worker who seems to revel in making other people in the office miserable.

Take a look at what she’s dealing with.

WIBTA if I report a coworker’s continued harassment and potentially cost her a 45k severance? “I (28f) have a coworker (60s f) I will call Sue. I have been at my company for less than a year and Sue has been there for nearly 27 years.

Oh, Sue…

I was warned from Week 1 by other coworkers to be careful and cautious of anything I say or do around Sue. She has a history at the company of malicious actions and falsely reporting parties to HR over small disagreements and twisting the narrative to play the victim. Some coworkers are still unsure how she is still employed there after two physical altercations over the years that I heard of. So shortly after I started training, Sue began to come around and micromanage my work (she is not a supervisor).

Back off!

She would get quite upset when I told her “I’m so glad that works for you, but my brain doesn’t work the same way” or something similar. Sue didn’t take kindly to me ignoring her advise and called HR and reported the person who trained me for “having inappropriate personal conversations” and “training me incorrectly on company policies”. My mentor came to me to apologize if he’d offended me in any way, since the nature of the report made it sound like I had reported it. So it’s been an ongoing issue of Sue making rude, snide, demeaning, and sometimes malicious comments.

She had enough of this.

After a particularly unnecessary and hostile comment, I went to my manager and discussed the issue. We are going through a particularly bad situation at work. I understand that everybody is stressed over it. I didn’t want to get her fired, I am just tired of being the target of her frustration. She was given a verbal warning and backed off (ignored me) for about two weeks. Then it started back up worse than before. So two weeks ago I was late for work by 5 minutes. It was absolutely my fault and I clocked it in and just took the hit. I logged in on the computer to approve my timecard for the previous day since our time keeping the system hadn’t been working earlier in the week.

Jeez, mind your own business!

Here is the problem: After I logged out and left the office, Sue confronted me and accused me of falsifying my time card because she “saw me log in and changed my time in on the computer” (requires management approval). I replied that I’m not sure what she thought she saw, she was mistaken, but was entitled to her opinion. Falsifying time cards is a fireable offense. I did report this comment to my manager as well, and Sue was given a written warning. Today as she went to clock in, she made a comment about how she could just change her time on the computer, because that’s what somebody does.

This is getting more and more uncomfortable…

Said while looking at me, in front of the entire team. If I report this continued harassment after her recent written warning, she is likely to be fired. Our company is closing permanently in a few months. Employees will receive a severance based on years worked if they stay until closing. For her it’s around 45k if I am estimating. WIBTA if I report her continued harassment knowing that it could cost her her severance?”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

And this individual spoke up.

This has gone far enough!

And maybe it’s time she taught her a valuable lesson…

And an expensive one!

Her co-worker needs to back off!