Their Next-Door Neighbor Has Been Rude To Them Since They Moved In, And They Can’t Figure Out What They Did To Deserve It

You can’t pick your neighbors, and sometimes you get stuck with someone who is absolutely awful, which can be very frustrating.

That is what happened to the family in this story when they moved into a nice neighborhood.

Right from the beginning, their next door neighbor seemed to hate them and would constantly be rude to them and cause other problems. While they have tried to be kind to her, they don’t know what else they can do.

Sadly, at this point, they should just ignore her to the extent possible and try to live their lives. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Why does my neighbor hate my family? I am a pet groomer who works out of my house.

Why is the neighbor saying this?

I was told by a client of mine that my neighbor approached him recently and advised him to stop coming to my grooming salon as I will be raising my prices, and apparently she has also told some of her clients who are also some of my clients to stop coming to me because of this reason. She is a hairdresser who works out of her house. I’m a dog groomer who works out out of my house.

It seems like nobody in the neighborhood likes this woman.

For context, me and my partner have lived in our house for six years, we purchased this house. We do not rent it, we own it, and we live here and we are not going anywhere. It’s unfortunate that you don’t pick your neighbors, and this lady gets on everyone’s nerves. When she walks out of her house to walk her dogs, people who are gardening walk inside of their houses and wait until she’s out of sight to continue their gardening.

Is the neighbor trying to tell them how to behave?

When we first moved here, instead of welcoming us to the neighborhood, she waddled over and started to explain how this neighborhood is a retired neighborhood, it’s peaceful, it’s quiet, and there’s not much partying that goes around. Me and my partner are both in our mid 30s. We purchased this house at the end of our 20s. We live in Canada, so snow is an issue in the winter we live on a cul-de-sac, so a dead end road.

This neighbor clearly has nothing better to do.

A year ago me and my boyfriend were in the trenches after having a newborn baby. We were exhausted parents, and one evening we fell asleep early and forgot to move our vehicle off the road. At 5 AM, my boyfriend left for work. This woman came waddling out of her house and started screaming at him that the snow plow was unable to plow the street properly because of our irresponsibility of returning the car back into the driveway. Excuse me, why was this woman staring out her window to see what time my man left for work that morning. He leaves for work anytime from 5 AM to 7 AM, so she would’ve had to wake up at the crack of dawn just to stare out her window to see when he was leaving.

Why does she think this is any of her business?

She once stopped me while I was walking my dogs, she came to tell me that my boyfriend and I will never be able to retire as comfortably as her and her husband because we don’t have good jobs. She has also made a comment that her as a hairdresser, she makes more money than me as a dog groomer, and I must struggle financially to be able to put groceries on the table.

They don’t seem to be antagonizing the neighbor in any obvious way.

I don’t know what this woman’s problem is. I don’t understand why she has a vendetta against us. I don’t know if it’s jealousy. I don’t know if it’s because she was expecting seniors to move in. I don’t know what her problem is. We are respectful neighbors, we don’t party, if we do, it’s during holidays when family comes over and that’s to be expected. We are friendly besides the one time that she yelled at one of my clients for parking in front of the fire hydrant in front of her house.

Nobody should be parking in these spots.

Mind you remember, she works out out of her house as a hairdresser and her clients continuously park in front of that fire hydrant for the last six years of us living here. She has even stopped me while walking my dogs and asked if we are thinking of having another child because there would be no room for another child in this house.

Some people just can’t mind their own business.

Why does this even concern her. This is none of her business. Have I mentioned she also called child services on me while I was working because apparently my newborn was unattended for hours at a time while I received clients. Obviously, I had a baby monitor and my child was sleeping upstairs. Nothing came of it because child services thought it was a petty call.

You can’t always figure out people’s motives.

I’m at my ends wit with this. I don’t know what her problem is with us. I know there is really nothing that can come of this, but I am here to simply vent because I don’t understand why this neighbor is out to get me. The fact that she is literally stopping my clients as they walk by to tell them to stop coming to me cause I am raising my prices is absolutely absurd. Remember, she has made a comment that as a pet groomer there is no way that I make as much money as she does as a hairdresser, and yet she has the audacity to tell people to stop coming to me.

What an awful situation.

I have been grooming dogs for 17 years and I have worked very hard at building a reputation and I deserve a raise. This woman has hurt my feelings and I know it seems so pathetic or babyish, but it hurt, so I’m here to vent because I don’t even want to speak to her because I need to kill her with kindness. There is nothing more I can do.

At this point, it is likely to just ignore the neighbor as much as possible and try to stop thinking about her. Of course, that is easier said than done.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This is a simple suggestion, but it might work.

The neighbor clearly has nothing going on in her life.

Filing an anti-harassment order is a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Here is someone who thinks the neighbor has some mental health issues.

This commenter thinks they should stop trying to understand the neighbor and just ignore her.

The best thing they can do is ignore the neighbor entirely, she will hate it.

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