Joking can make a hard situation easier, but it’s hard to laugh when the joke is about something you’re scared might actually happen.
One college student had been in and out of the hospital, so he was glad when his mom and a few friends came to visit.
When around his friends, they usually joked around when things got serious, and at first, he was just happy to have some company.
But then they started joking about what might happen if his health got worse. He told them it was upsetting him, but they kept going.
After a while, it felt like they were laughing at him, and one day, he finally snapped.
Read on to see what happened next.
AITA for snapping at everyone for laughing at me while they were visiting me in the hospital?
I’m 18M, and I was typically a very healthy person until lately. I worked out, I took care of myself, all that.
However, due to a bunch of health complications that just sprung up on me, I’ve been in and out of health centers and hospitals. I’m living away from home at the moment, as I’m in college.
Recently, I’ve been stuck in the hospital again and haven’t been able to do much. I’m falling so behind on schoolwork, and I’ve been incredibly stressed out. Not just because of the work, but because of how my health has been steadily fading away each day.
At first, it was nice to have company.
I’ve been terrified and alone. That is until a few friends and my mom came to visit me one week.
The first day was a joy; the rest of it felt like genuine torment.
Usually, my company and I deal with serious situations by making light of them or cracking jokes. So that’s what they did.
They kept saying things like how I’d just close my eyes and be gone one day, joking about it. Or how I’d maybe lose my ability to walk so I couldn’t play sports anymore.
Though he doesn’t remember exactly what they said, he was left hurt by their comments.
I don’t really remember the exact jokes, but I remember they just kept coming. I told them it was making me upset, but they didn’t listen to me and continued.
None of them are bad people, just read the mood wrong or something… Idk. They kept making jokes about it to the point that it felt like they were laughing at me rather than with me.
On one of the days, I eventually broke down into tears and started snapping. I said some really rude things to them in anger, which caused them to leave without much of a scene.
Now, they’re not speaking to him.
I regret it a lot. But now, not a single one of them will talk to me, and I’ve never felt so isolated and scared.
Maybe it’s my fault for being angry and saying rude things, but I also find it so unfair.
I don’t know how much sicker I’ll get or if I’ll recover, so I’m wondering if I should chase after them to heal the bonds before I can’t do anything.
AITA?
Oh no! This poor young man!
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think he should do about this.
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This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
That’s a good point.
According to this comment, he had no other choice.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.
He should really consider doing this.
They should’ve stopped the first time he told them it was upsetting him.
Maybe joking is how they usually get through hard things, but there’s nothing funny hearing your friends joke about you dying when you’re already scared you might.
If he feels bad about what he said, he can apologize, but they owe him an apology, too.
Hopefully, one of them calls to see how he’s doing instead of waiting for him to make the first move.
Enjoyed this story?
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Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Friends Keep Making Jokes About College Student Dying In The Hospital, So He Finally Snaps—And Now They’re Giving Him The Silent Treatment
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Joking can make a hard situation easier, but it’s hard to laugh when the joke is about something you’re scared might actually happen.
One college student had been in and out of the hospital, so he was glad when his mom and a few friends came to visit.
When around his friends, they usually joked around when things got serious, and at first, he was just happy to have some company.
But then they started joking about what might happen if his health got worse. He told them it was upsetting him, but they kept going.
After a while, it felt like they were laughing at him, and one day, he finally snapped.
Read on to see what happened next.
At first, it was nice to have company.
Though he doesn’t remember exactly what they said, he was left hurt by their comments.
Now, they’re not speaking to him.
Oh no! This poor young man!
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think he should do about this.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
That’s a good point.
According to this comment, he had no other choice.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.
He should really consider doing this.
They should’ve stopped the first time he told them it was upsetting him.
Maybe joking is how they usually get through hard things, but there’s nothing funny hearing your friends joke about you dying when you’re already scared you might.
If he feels bad about what he said, he can apologize, but they owe him an apology, too.
Hopefully, one of them calls to see how he’s doing instead of waiting for him to make the first move.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, Friend Drama, health scare, hospital stay, hurt feelings, picture, reddit, rude comments, rude jokes, scary situation, sick teen, top
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