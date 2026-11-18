Employee’s Manager Has Made Their Working Relationship So Difficult That He’s Started Doubting His Own Abilities

Confidence isn’t EVERYTHING…

But it sure does go a long way for people!

Because if you don’t believe in yourself, other people can feel it!

That’s why it’s important to try to be as confident as possible on the outside…even if you’re dying a little bit inside.

In today’s story, a man explained why his boss has caused him to have some serious self-esteem issues.

Check out what he had to say about this problem.

My manager has completely tanked my confidence over the last two years. “I have a check-in with my senior manager, and I plan to share some concerns about my direct manager. This isn’t a skip level meeting, but I feel like I need to be honest about what I’ve been experiencing.

This is frustrating…

Over the last two years, working with my manager has become very difficult. I feel like I’m not given clear direction, feedback is super vague, and conversations can feel more like I’m being tested. Most feedback is negative and focused on what’s wrong, but hardly ever includes guidance on how I can improve. When I ask questions, I usually get multiple questions back instead of direction, which usually leaves me more confused and annoyed than when I started.

This happens a lot, unfortunately…

Lately, my confidence has taken a hit. I end Teams calls second guessing myself and feeling dumb. About six months ago, a coworker raised concerns after seeing how upset I was following a call with my manager. Things improved for a bit, but a lot of the same patterns have returned. I also have documentation showing repeated disregard for my time.

This is brutal!

For example, I’ve had nearly 8 hours of meetings scheduled that ultimately turned into roughly 24 hours of meetings going significantly over and her just talking endlessly (this is hours added up over time). I’d appreciate any advice on how to approach this conversation with my senior manager. I don’t want to come off as complaining, but to explain the impact this has had on my ability to be successful and get feedback on the best way to move forward.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And this individual has been there.

Keep your chin up, buddy!

Things will get better!

But, in the meantime…

He definitely needs to have a talk with his boss about this situation.