A Woman’s Upstairs Neighbor Won’t Stop Making Noise And Stomping On His Floor

If you live in an apartment building, there’s almost nothing worse than a STOMPER.

If you know, you know, friends!

This kind of noise disrupts a person’s entire life and it has them constantly looking up at their ceiling with pleading eyes…no more!

Check out what the woman who wrote today’s story had to say about her maddening living situation.

Stomping and temper tantrum from upstairs neighbor. “Me (20F) and my roommate (20F) have recently moved into a luxury condo. We rent from an agency and our upstairs neighbor (40s,M) owns his unit. Within the first month of living here, he was stomping so hard it would shake the walls, our chandelier and other hanging light fixtures.

Dude, really?

So, I went upstairs to let him know we lived below him and the stomping was really affecting us and the apartment. I was kind to him and he was nice to me. About a week or two pass, and he is back to stomping loudly. By that time we were officially moved in and I had put things on the wall, which continuously fell due to his heavy stomping. He would wake up around 6 and his alarm would be so loud, I could physically feel it.

This isn’t going well…

I have a few health issues and I am often home and need rest. Not even full sleep but just rest. My roommate and I are also college students in an incredibly rigorous major. One morning he stomped so hard, I grabbed a broom and started banging on the ceiling to remind him he’s loud beyond a normal level. He proceeded to start screaming at his floor at me calling me all kinds of horrible names. Then he started rapidly stomping for about 2 minutes before blasting his music at full volume for the next 20 minutes. Due to the fact that we were two young women and he is a grown and very large man, we called the non-emergency police to go talk to him. In retaliation, he filed a complaint with our realtors about the banging on the ceiling.

This guy sounds crazy…

He is clearly quite vindictive and the sound issue is getting worse. Interfering with studying, homework, and sleep. We have not complained about the loud TV or the phone calls because those can be covered with headphones. Even with music, our television, or a room full of people talking, we cannot cover the sound of his stomping at all. I saw online there are drop ceilings and other things to try to cover the sound but I wanted to crowdsource real solutions to not have to hear him all day. We can’t break our lease, our apartment is in a prime location and we already live in a city with a housing crisis. Moving right now is not an option. Our best option is sound absorption, mediation avenues, or anything in that realm. Every time this happens I get an urge to knock on the ceiling but, I fear that if I do that again, he will actually come downstairs and hurt us.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This would be enough to drive anyone crazy…

Ugh, what a pain in the neck!

This neighbor is causing her all kinds of problems…