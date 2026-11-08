After A Customer Complained About Nuts On A Fresh Cheese Ball, The Manager Rolled It Across The Floor And Served It Anyway

There’s only so much you can do for a customer who keeps insisting it’s still not enough.

One teenager saw that firsthand while making cheese balls at Hickory Farms.

A customer brought back a partly eaten cheese ball because it didn’t have enough nuts, but he wasn’t happy with any of the replacements in the display either.

So the manager had the teenager make a fresh one with extra nuts, but the man still complained that it needed more.

This time, she helped make another with less cheese and a pile of nuts inside the wrapper, but how they prepared it was the most shocking part.

Read on to see exactly what they did to his cheeseball.

The customer should always get what they ask for I worked at a Hickory Farms store when I was 16, as a “Cheese Ball Boy,” making cheese balls. You cut a 40-pound block of cheese with a wire device that looked like a garrote, measured out a piece weighing a pound on a scale, and then made the cheese ball. To make it, you formed it into a ball about the size of a softball, rolled it around in a big container of crushed nuts, put a cherry on top, wrapped it in cellophane, and put it into a box labeled with the type of cheese you used.

Apparently, the male employees really liked the manager.

My manager was a woman in her mid-twenties named Lois, who was a very attractive blonde with a fun personality. Not only did the customers enjoy her, but the three or four high school boys working for her did also, and would do anything she asked them, like little puppies. She also allowed us to eat the beef sticks that were sold there, further cementing our loyalty.

Suddenly, a customer appeared with a half-eaten cheeseball.

One day, there was a totally ******* customer who complained there weren’t enough crushed nuts on the cheese ball he bought the day before.

Lois ignored the fact that a quarter of his cheese ball had been eaten off, and she was told that the ones in the refrigerated display were also a bit light on nuts, according to the customer, when she offered to swap it for a new one. So she told him she’d go in the back and have a fresh one made up with lots of crushed nuts. She came back and told me what she needed. Luckily, I was only halfway through a new 40-pound block of cheese, and I made the cheese ball with some extra nuts and brought it out to her when it was finished.

Then, she said something that was shocking.

I saw her present it to the customer, who said in a very condescending tone, “I thought you said you were going to add MORE nuts.” She smiled and told him she’d be right back. In the back, she told me to make another one, but since I was loading it up with lots of crushed nuts, I should weigh out only 12 ounces of cheese, or it wouldn’t fit in the box. She stood by the container of crushed nuts while I weighed out the new one, and when I turned to walk it to her, she said, “Just bowl it to me.”

Not wanting to disobey, he rolled it to her.

So I rolled it across the floor to her and watched her move it around in the nuts, place the smaller cheese ball on top of the cellophane wrapper that already had a big pile of nuts on it, and then wrap the cheese ball with all the nuts that were only held in place by the cellophane around the cheese ball. Size-wise, it looked like a standard cheese ball, but it clearly had a ******** of nuts around it. As soon as it was unwrapped, the extra nuts were going to fall out. She popped a cherry on top before sealing the cellophane, grabbed an empty cheese ball box, and walked it out to the customer. He approved and left the store with his “special” cheese ball. As I was leaving at the end of my shift, she told me not to say anything about what we had done.

Yikes! If that’s the case, she probably didn’t want it put on Reddit for sure.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

Most people eat them with crackers, and they’re yummy!

This is so true!

Here’s how this person would’ve handled it.

Now, that’s funny!

That was such a disgusting way to handle this.

Even if the customer was rude and hard to please, they could’ve added the extra nuts without rolling his food across the floor.

But what makes it worse is that she was the manager, and she had a teenager helping her do something she knew was wrong.

She should’ve just offered him a refund instead of serving food she wouldn’t want to eat herself.

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