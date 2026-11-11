An HOA Board Member Kept Annoying the House Sitter. So She Pointed Out a Rule the Board Member Was Breaking Herself

HOAs are known for having strict rules and HOA board members who all act like Karens.

In this story, we hear from someone who is housesitting in an HOA. Since she doesn’t live there, she doesn’t know all the rules, but some rules are pretty obvious. When an HOA board member knocks on the door, she quickly turns the tables on the board member and gets her to scurry away.

If you live in an HOA, take notes!

Let’s read all about it.

Crazy homeowner’s association enforcer gets a taste of her own medicine. I’m housesitting at the moment for my cousin. He and his boyfriend live in a pretty swanky neighborhood full of McMansions. Nothing too fancy, just your common upper-middle class suburban development.

The cousin has a home renovation project in the works.

Anyhow… over the past few weeks they’ve been having a new porch installed on the back of the house. The crew has a trailer parked out front so they can lock up their tools at night. No big deal right? Apparently it is.

It’s smart to look outside before opening the door.

This evening I get a knock on the door. I’m always wary of solicitors, so I make it a point to look out the window before answering the door. After hearing the doorbell it takes me a minute to get to the window. As I look outside I see a woman walking away with two little dogs. One of the dogs stops and proceeds to do it’s business on my cousin’s lawn.

The annoying lady is on the HOA board.

I wait until the dog is done and open the door. By this time the woman is beginning to walk away but she sees me and turns around. She introduces herself as a board member of the HOA (homeowners association). She looks VERY annoyed. Without taking a breath she launches into a lecture about the trailer parked out front, how she’s “lucky to have walked by and caught this egregious violation of the HOA rules” and how the trailer is an “eyesore on the neighborhood”. She says she won’t report me to the board and suggest a fine if I remove it immediately.

The neighbor can complain all she wants, but OP can’t move the trailer.

I calmly inform her about the patio construction and how the crew needs to store their tools and materials at night. But she’s absolutely foaming at the mouth about how “tacky” it is to have a trailer in front of the house and (again) it’s against the rules. I calmly inform her that I am not the homeowner, nor the owner of the trailer and there isn’t much I can do about it (especially at 6:30 PM on a Friday night). Nevertheless, she’s adamant that I do SOMETHING.

OP decided to turn the tables on the neighbor.

By this point I’m fed up with this woman, who obviously has nothing better to do with her evening than bother her neighbors with nonsesne. I look at her and casually ask “just out of curiosity, what’s the fine for not picking up after your dog if it goes in someone’s lawn?”. I tell ya, the look on her face at that point was classic. She stuttered for a minute before telling me she would “have to look into that…”.

That was a clever way to get the lady to leave!

I told her I’d be grateful if she did because my cousin has been suspecting a neighbor of letting their dog go in his lawn, so he set up a video camera in the window to catch the culprit. Upon hearing that, she got a little flustered and told me to tell the patio crew to hurry up, then she walked away with a huff. A small victory to be sure, but quite satisfying nevertheless.

I love it! Hopefully, the HOA lady will be hesitant to complain again since she knows she could get in trouble.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is crazy!

Another person knows all too well about HOAs.

It really doesn’t even matter if the camera is real.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Wow! This person got lucky!

Not all HOAs are awful, but a lot of them are. It really depends on the board members. It sounds like this HOA is probably awful based on the one board member.

I love how she called her out on her own infraction. Hopefully, the busybody will mind her own business, but that’s probably unrealistic.

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