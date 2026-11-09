November 9, 2026 at 5:25 am

Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

by Jayne Elliott

wooden sign that reads "guest parking in guest spaces only"

Shutterstock

Don’t you hate it when rules don’t seem fair?

Imagine living in an apartment building where there are assigned parking spots and some extra public parking spots for guests. Would it bother you if construction workers took up some of the guest spots?

In this story, one tenant is really bothered by this exact situation. What bothers him the most is that the construction workers have other places they can park but choose to take up the limited guest spots anyway.

Is he wrong for reporting the workers to the landlord?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for expecting construction workers to use their own parking instead of our apartment’s public/guest spots?

Situation: there are two new buildings going up next to my apartment.

The construction workers park on their site or a different property. They always have enough to park in.

We also have a parking garage with a small number of public/guest spaces.

These are at a serious premium since they’re small relative to the number of guests and there are more residents than reserved spaces.

This seems unfair.

Apartment residents are not allowed to use the construction workers’ spaces when the garage fills up.

A few of the construction workers park in my apartment’s public spaces, presumably because they want the covered parking.

I’ve alerted management and taken pictures when I’ve seen them, always with the note “hey if you’re cool with them doing this and don’t want me to alert you, just let me know” but they never do that, they just thank me for the notices.

The construction workers are pretty annoyed.

When I see construction workers using the apartment’s spots, I give them a dirty look, and today someone chewed me out and asserted that they’re public spaces “and he built them”.

My thinking is that if even if they’re public spaces, the construction workers already have their own spots and shouldn’t be parking on a different property that’s already short on them. AITA?

So, the annoyance is mutual. It sounds like the landlord needs to be the one to do something about it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

2026 11 07 at 3.09.19 PM Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

But another person doesn’t seem to think there’s a problem.

2026 11 07 at 3.09.40 PM Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

This person thinks OP is the problem.

2026 11 07 at 3.09.52 PM Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Here’s another suggestion to complain in person.

2026 11 07 at 3.10.11 PM Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

Talking to the management company in person might help. There’s no point in complaining if they’re okay with the construction workers parking there. If they’re not okay with it, maybe they need to put up a sign saying something like “parking for guests of residents only” or something to make it clear that they’re not exactly “public” parking spots.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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