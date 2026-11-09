Apartment Tenants Are Struggling To Find Parking Because Construction Workers Keep Filling Up The Available Spots

Don’t you hate it when rules don’t seem fair?

Imagine living in an apartment building where there are assigned parking spots and some extra public parking spots for guests. Would it bother you if construction workers took up some of the guest spots?

In this story, one tenant is really bothered by this exact situation. What bothers him the most is that the construction workers have other places they can park but choose to take up the limited guest spots anyway.

Is he wrong for reporting the workers to the landlord?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for expecting construction workers to use their own parking instead of our apartment’s public/guest spots? Situation: there are two new buildings going up next to my apartment. The construction workers park on their site or a different property. They always have enough to park in. We also have a parking garage with a small number of public/guest spaces. These are at a serious premium since they’re small relative to the number of guests and there are more residents than reserved spaces.

This seems unfair.

Apartment residents are not allowed to use the construction workers’ spaces when the garage fills up. A few of the construction workers park in my apartment’s public spaces, presumably because they want the covered parking. I’ve alerted management and taken pictures when I’ve seen them, always with the note “hey if you’re cool with them doing this and don’t want me to alert you, just let me know” but they never do that, they just thank me for the notices.

The construction workers are pretty annoyed.

When I see construction workers using the apartment’s spots, I give them a dirty look, and today someone chewed me out and asserted that they’re public spaces “and he built them”. My thinking is that if even if they’re public spaces, the construction workers already have their own spots and shouldn’t be parking on a different property that’s already short on them. AITA?

So, the annoyance is mutual. It sounds like the landlord needs to be the one to do something about it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

But another person doesn’t seem to think there’s a problem.

This person thinks OP is the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Here’s another suggestion to complain in person.

Talking to the management company in person might help. There’s no point in complaining if they’re okay with the construction workers parking there. If they’re not okay with it, maybe they need to put up a sign saying something like “parking for guests of residents only” or something to make it clear that they’re not exactly “public” parking spots.

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