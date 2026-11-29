Bank Customer Closed Their Account After An Employee Treated Them Rudely, But The Surveys Kept Coming And Gave Them More Chances To Say Exactly What They Thought

Customer surveys can become dangerous when a business keeps asking someone who is still annoyed.

This bank customer drove 30 minutes for help after the online system repeatedly failed.

Instead of solving the problem politely, an employee explained all the other ways the customer should have asked for help.

Check out how it all went down.

Sure I’ll take that survey again and again. “One of my banks merged and then closed the branch that was in my town. The closest branch was a 30 minute drive so I did all my banking on line. At some point I had to do something and online wasn’t working out so I drove to the closest branch.

How rude!

I stood in line, got to the counter and was told ‘You could have done this online.’ I got mad about this comment probably more than I should have but okay, let’s play. Me: You know I tried for about 15 minutes and kept getting an error so I waited until this morning, tried again, got the same error and decided to drive a half hour for help. CSR: You could have called the toll free number for assistance. Me: Or I could have come here for help. CSR: Yes but calling might have solved the issue.

They were playing hardball.

Me: Ok let’s do this instead. Let’s close the accounts and that’ll solve the issue. At this point the manager steps in and tries to sooth things over. Nope. ‘You know there’s no reason for me to have to spend a hour of my time driving to and from a bank. I could move this money to AA, BB, CC, or DD which are all 6 minutes from my house.’ Manager closes out the accounts, gives me a check, and out I go. Drive back to my town and throw the money in another bank. Then I get an email asking me to take a survey so I did and noted all the above. The next day I signed into my account online and it generated another survey request. I clicked in and took the survey again and copied and pasted the replies to a Google Doc. That way when I checked my account on line every single day and a new survey request was made every single day I could take it in a minute.

That’s a lot of surveys!

So far I’ve done it daily for over a month. Why keep asking for my opinion so who am I not to oblige?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This individual chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

And this Reddit user had some questions…

This customer closed every account after an employee criticized them for visiting a branch when the bank’s online service failed.

When the website offered a fresh survey every day, they copied the complaint and submitted it daily for more than a month.

The bank kept asking for feedback, and they became its most reliable respondent.