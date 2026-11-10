College Student Is Randomly Assigned Roommates In A Female-Only Apartment, But She Tells The Landlord That One Roommate’s Husband Is Living There

Imagine going to college and looking for a place to live. If you found an apartment complex where you would be assigned roommates of the same gender, what would you do if you found out one of your roommates secretly had her spouse living with her? Would you keep her secret?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she tries to keep the secret for awhile. Eventually, she feels too uncomfortable living in the same apartment with a strange man, so she tells the landlord.

Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Personally, I think she did the right thing. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA For Telling My Landlord That My Roommate Broke The Lease? Back in June, I (19F) applied for an apartment at a college student-targeted apartment complex right next to my university. You are matched with roommates based on your answers to a questionnaire and then placed into an apartment unit. There were many pros, but the relevant ones are that the units are NOT co-ed, but they do allow for overnight stay of a tenant’s guest for 1-2 nights (i.e. a weekend visit).

She was in for a big surprise.

I moved in the first week of August, about two weeks after my app was approved, and met my two roommates. I’ll call them Jess (22F) and Tay (20F). They were both very nice and welcoming, and even offered to help me with my move in process. Later that day, I also met Jess’s husband, Dave (23M). I was surprised she was married (they were apparently wed sometime in the year prior) but I didn’t have any issue until I realized that Dave lives with Jess.

It doesn’t seem like Tay loves this situation either.

I asked Tay and she confirmed it, saying it was like that the previous year when she moved in. I asked her if the apartment office or our landlord knew. Tay said going by the rules in the lease, she’d assume no, and that she hasn’t said anything because she’s afraid of confrontation. I am too, but I am also incredibly uncomfortable living with a male stranger when I signed up for non-coed living.

Then she talked to Jess.

I asked Jess about it to confirm Dave indeed lives with her and that the landlord doesn’t know. And she laughed and said yeah, she didn’t plan on living out until she finished her degree so she just moved her husband in and doesn’t tell the office. I asked her why not get a one or two bedroom that they can share. And she said she’d already renewed her lease, so it would just be cheaper and more convenient to stay.

Eventually, she had enough.

The last straw, though, was when I caught Dave looking at my chest and not even trying to hide it. I felt sick and objectified and it practically ruined my Valentine’s Day. I went straight to the office and told them everything. When I got back to my apartment later that evening, Jess was on the couch crying and ranting. She screamed at me when she saw me and said she’s getting evicted and it’s my fault and that I’m “kicking a poor pregnant college student out on the street”.

That was another surprise.

I didn’t even know she was pregnant! She screamed some more and accused me of trying to ruin her life because now she’ll have to withdraw from college since her only place to go now is her parents’ house, and they live in a city three hours away. They were ultimately given 30 days to move out, but I heard from one of the girls in the office that they turned the key in after about two weeks. I haven’t seen or heard from Jess or Dave since.

She’s not sure if she did the right thing or not.

This entire thing came up a couple days ago when I was hanging out with some family members who live in my college town and were asking about how I liked my apartment/roommates/etc. They seemed pretty split on the issue, and I’ve not really wondered if I did anything wrong until now. They have me questioning if I was wrong. Was I?

She didn’t do anything wrong. Jess and Dave did. Actions, meet consequences.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person reassures her that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Another person calls the husband a creep.

They definitely wouldn’t be able to ignore a crying baby!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

The former roommate can only blame herself.

It can feel bad to call someone out on doing something wrong, especially when there are big consequences, but in this case, it was the right thing to do. She shouldn’t have to feel uncomfortable in her own home because her roommate is breaking the rules.

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