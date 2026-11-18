A Woman Was Frustrated by Her Upstairs Neighbors’ Barking Dog and Loud Conversations—Yet She Was the One Who Got Hit With a Noise Complaint From Them

Living in a flat means respecting shared spaces and other people living there.

The following story involves a woman who had lived peacefully with her partner and cat for almost three years.

But her upstairs neighbor kept causing problems, like barking dogs and putting the trash bins on the main door.

Despite all this, she got a note from the neighbor telling her not to put trash in her bins.

Seriously? As if they weren’t causing problems, right? Read the full story below for all the details.

Neighbour leaves passive aggressive notes I lived here for almost three years with my partner, and we are never any bother. Just us and our cat. The couple above us are expecting a second baby, and these flats are one-bedroom apartments. So anyway, the other neighbour upstairs is retired and lives alone, but has a lot of friends who visit and family.

This woman noticed that her upstairs neighbors put their bins next to the front door.

For some reason, both upstairs neighbours have put their bins right next to the main front door. Even though we have a little alleyway for everyone’s bins. The lady upstairs has dogs that bark every time she leaves. Not to mention, she walks them in our backyard and lets them scare my cat, who’s at the window inside.

Now, she got a note saying not to put rubbish in the neighbor’s bin.

Whenever she has someone visiting or anything, she insists on talking very, very loudly in the hallway. It echoes badly, and sometimes she even talks loudly right outside our door. In the past, the lady upstairs left a note asking us not to let the back door slam at night, so fair enough. Today, she left one saying not to put rubbish in her bin. Like, what the heck?

It sounds like the neighbor has plenty of complaints despite creating several disturbances herself.

I think asking OP not to use her bin is fair, but she should also respect shared spaces and keep noise under control.

Respect should go both ways. Don’t you think so too?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a useful suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Indeed, right?

Finally, here is some useful advice.

Some neighbors think the hallway is their personal living room.

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