A Receptionist Got Tired of Being Bullied by Her Coworkers—So She Quit Without Giving Them Any Notice

A person can only put up with so much harassment before they throw up their hands and say, “I’m done!”

Have you ever been in that situation before?

Maybe it was work, school, or even with a peer group.

Whatever the case, one thing is certain: it sucks!

In today’s story, a receptionist in a doctor’s office explained why she quit her job after she got fed up with her awful co-workers.

Take a look at what she had to say about this.

Left my job without notice. “I worked at a doctor’s office for almost a year. I was the receptionist. At first it was okay, then I started noticing little things where the girls were treating me different. Mind you we were all women, 6 of us. Well… my boss started picking at me for little things,. One day I was empathizing with a customer and she had a talking with me because I was empathizing about the cost of things, and she said “you should know that with your psychology masters degree….”

This was weird…

Then the other girls started treating me differently like walking out of the office and passing me, not waiting on me to pack my things up and leave with them at the end of the day. Or walking ahead of me off the elevator and ignoring me in conversations altogether. When I had ideas, they didn’t care. One even said “yeah, I was telling so and so the other day that I don’t understand how you don’t pick up on certain things since you were in the military” and I just laughed it off and said “because I’m stupid.” Well, a few other things were said, over insurance issues with a patient, and my boss got in my face before even understanding why I was unsure about a situation. And she stated something very clearly and wouldn’t let me speak about what I was confused about regarding the insurance issue. The next day she kind of apologized because she then realized why I was confused.

This sounds like bullying to me!

Other instances were like just small things of me telling one of the girls we needed printer paper and she kicked the box and said “oh an empty box…” and I was like “no there’s two stacks in there?….” And then I just shut up. And another was when I asked how I should clean my boss’s portable fan off or if we had any wipes, and she said “use the handheld vacuum” and I said oh yeah….she states “that’s why I have my doctorate”. My point is…. I went on vacation, came back, and that Monday upon my return I drove 30 minutes into my 45 minute drive…. I was dreading it.

This sounds like the right decision!

I turned around, blocked them all, and sent a resignation email effective immediately an hour after the office opened. I still feel like a piece of trash. Was I wrong for this?”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Good for her!

Like I said, a person can only put up with so much before they fight back.

She definitely did the right thing by quitting this job!