Fired Employee Wonders Whether Her Micromanaging Boss Had A Problem With Her Work Or Simply Had It Out For Her

You won’t like a lot of people you have to work with it. It’s almost a statistical certainty. But it’s normal to want to understand why you were so hated.

See why this worker seems to take her termination personally.

Just got fired… I just got fired recently and it’s been really hard to find work, as you can imagine. However, the environment was toxic and I was treated poorly while I was there.

I think we can all relate to this one! Even as a freelancer I’ve been here with a client.

My boss was micromanaging, controlling and overly critical. For example, she would give vague instructions on a task and then get upset because I didn’t do it a certain way. This would lead to her being rude towards me. She would also have certain expectations that would constantly change, which are impossible to meet.

Who wouldn’t want to quit because of this impossible situation? Like all bullies, this manager must be insecure and unhappy.

I would also get scrutinized if I did or didn’t ask questions. If I asked questions, she would make me feel dumb and tell me it’s a simple task, but then if I didn’t ask questions, it was impossible to meet her elusive expectations. This is just some of the many things she did that made it hard to work there.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Definitely. You can’t win with these people. I admit that it is satisfying when they self-implode!

In my experience, the cheapest clients are the worst. I would see the below scenario has my cue to get out.

It feels good to know you can help people avoid a toxic workplace! Plus, reading Glassdoor reviews is fun.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Exactly. Who cares if she didn’t like you! Move on. I try to not take these things personally.

This is the best analogy for micromanagement I’ve ever read. What does it do for these people?!

Worker racking her brain about why her boss didn’t like her and why she got fired.

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