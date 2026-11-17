Grocery Shopper Tries To Slip Past A Man’s Cart Without A Fuss, But He Yells At Her For Not Saying “Excuse Me” Despite Blocking The Aisle

Shared spaces work better when everyone pays attention to the people around them.

But should someone have to speak up whenever another shopper blocks the entire aisle?

Instead of asking for room, one customer quietly squeezed through the small opening.

See why that simple choice caused an unexpected grocery store confrontation.

AITA for not saying “excuse me” to a man blocking the grocery aisle Today, I was grabbing a few things at the grocery store. A man was standing with his cart, blocking the aisle. I was able to squeeze through by lifting my basket over my head and carefully sidestepping past the cart. I grabbed the item I wanted from the aisle and went past the same way since I needed to get to the checkout.

A customer confronted this woman, saying she could have said, “Excuse me.”

I did the same thing. I lifted my basket over my head and squeezed through the tight space left between the cart and shelves. The man wheeled around and yelled at me. He said, “You could just say ‘excuse me!’ I’d move it if you asked.” I said okay, and left to the checkout.

She thought she didn’t have to ask permission to access the aisle.

It’s true I could have said something. But I feel like I shouldn’t have to ask permission from a fellow shopper to access a grocery aisle. I didn’t want to wait for him to move it if I could squeeze past with my basket. I also assumed that if he had been concerned enough to move the cart for other shoppers in the first place, he wouldn’t have been standing with his cart blocking the aisle.

She cried when she got home.

There was plenty of space to move the cart in a way that would have provided more room. I thought that if he had cared enough to move, he would have done it preemptively. I honestly burst into tears when I got home. It’s been a long week, and I’m on my period.

She felt that she didn’t do anything wrong.

I really do feel like I didn’t do anything wrong, and he was probably just looking for an excuse to yell at someone. But my mind is so scrambled, and my hormones are so low that I’m just wondering if I really am in the wrong. AITA?

She wasn’t trying to be rude. He was rude for blocking the aisle.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Don’t let this bother you anymore, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

This person liked what she did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Finally, short and simple.

This shopper slipped past without touching anyone, yet the man still chose to yell.

Saying “excuse me” might have been easier, but blocking the aisle was the bigger problem.

Some people guard grocery aisles like private property.