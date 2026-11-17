Prejudiced Customer Insulted The Hostess And Demanded Not To Be Served By “Certain Staff,” So A Server Refused To Wait On Her On Principle While The Manager Bent Over Backwards To Keep Her Happy

Some customers treat a restaurant like a stage for debuting their awful personalities.

One server was working a shift when an older woman came in with her son. While being seated, the woman said something cruel and prejudiced to the hostess, and it was clear she had no interest in being polite.

So when the server refused to wait on the customer out of principle, her boss stepped in to finish the table.

When he proceeded to go above and beyond for this customer without a single qualm, she began to lose all respect for him.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customer refused a server to wait on her A lady came in with her son. Older lady. When she was being seated, she told the hostess, “I don’t want that a person like that waiting on me.” Then she also says, “I only want a certain type of person to wait on me.”

So once the server realized the type of customer she was dealing with, she refused to help her.

I ended up with this lady, but I didn’t know all this was said until after I got her order. I refused to wait on her after that.

That’s when the server confronted the manager about it.

So the store manager finished the table for me and told me to go above and beyond if she needs something. I told him I would NOT be waiting on her at all.

Her manager signing off on this behavior was a complete red flag in her eyes.

I also told him how disappointing it was that he allowed her to stay after finding out what she said about his staff.

This customer proved to be difficult in every way, and the manager just bent over backwards for her.

She also complained about the food and had it sent back multiple times. Complained about the quantity of ice in her drink. Wanted special treatment. He gave it to her.

Now the server is starting to question her sanity.

Am I wrong for refusing to serve her? Would you have asked her to leave if you were the manager? The audacity of that woman was unbelievable.

This server was right to stand her ground, but her manager seemed to have no morals whatsoever.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

That this boss did just wasn’t okay.

Isn’t a good boss supposed to stand up for their employees?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Maybe it’s time to rethink this job altogether.

The manager had a clear choice between a customer who insulted his staff and an employee who wouldn’t serve her, and he picked the customer.

This server acted much more honorably. She stood on principle, told her boss how she felt, then accepted the consequences. But at the end of the day, she still had her dignity.

There are limits to the “the customer is always right” mantra — and this was clearly one of them.

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