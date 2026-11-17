College Student Is At A Standoff With Another Driver Who Wants The Same Parking Spot, But Neither Of Them Ends Up Parking There

Imagine looking for a parking spot in a crowded parking lot, and you see another driver about to leave. If you were waiting for the spot, what would you do if another driver pulled up and indicated that the driver who was leaving had promised the spot to him? Would you go look for another parking spot, or would you refuse to move?

In this story, one college student was in this situation, and he refused to back off. The other driver also refused to back off. That meant that it took quite awhile for either of them to end up parking their car.

Keep reading to find out who ends up winning the standoff.

Driver promised parking spot I waited 20 minutes for to another driver In college I usually get to campus an hour or so before class begins because parking was tight. I would pick an aisle, then sit and wait for a spot to become available. The wait varied. This particular morning, I see a man approaching his parked car, he sees me idling in my car, obviously waiting to park. Another car entered the aisle as if the driver was following behind this man. The man then pointed to the vehicle behind him and tells me he had promised the driver his spot. I chose to ignore him and maintained my position.

The other drivers tried to prevent OP from getting the spot.

The driver from the approaching vehicle proceeded to roll his window down and shouted that he was promised the parking spot. I told him that was not possible, since it was not the other driver’s spot to promise. The man got into his parked car, and attempted to leave from an angle, favoring the other vehicle wanting the spot. This maneuver proved impossible.

Everyone refused to back down.

A stand off ensued for approximately 7 minutes, with all three vehicles. The man wanting to leave and the other driver waiting to claim the spot he was promised. I had already waited 20 minutes or so for a parking spot and was going no where. Well being the New Yorker I was, I slowly positioned myself for the spot while the man rolled out. (Did not want to say “man pulled”).

Wouldn’t it be quicker to just find another spot at this point?

After the spot was vacated the other driver attempted to take the spot and I simply blocked his access and parked my vehicle, still in the aisle. Neither of us could access the spot but we were both determined. Looking back I can’t say I am proud of my next move, but I’m already in deep. While parked, blocking the other vehicle’s access to the parking spot, I reached into my book bag and whipped out the biggest textbook I had and proceed to page through my book, slowly. There was no eye contact. I had the time and I was going nowhere.

He wouldn’t do it again.

After about ten minutes, I guessed the other driver figured out how this was going to end. He left and I parked. As mentioned above, I am a New Yorker, and even though this took place elsewhere, I anticipated some repercussion. Can’t leave said actions to fate. Yes, after all that, I claimed the parking spot, then I found myself a different spot, and moved my car. So it is safe to say no car was keyed, tires slashed or windows broken in this story. If I had to do this over, would I have taken said action? Definitely Not. Nor would I recommend it. No point in being dead right!

If it was that easy to find another parking spot, one of the drivers should’ve backed down a long time ago. The principle of the thing isn’t worth wasting so much time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It was a very petty thing to do.

This person was worried.

One person is confused.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person found it funny.

It is amusing, but considering it sounds like it was fairly easy to find another parking spot, I would’ve just done that to begin with. He was right that you can’t promise someone your parking spot since you don’t own the spot, but that was a lot of wasted time and energy.

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