Employee’s Boss Kept Piling On Extra Work Right Before The End Of His Shift, So He Was Forced To Work More Without Overtime Pay

The last ten minutes of a shift should be time for the employee to wind down, but one man had a manager who treated them like a bonus window for new assignments.

For months, his manager had sent him extra work just before he was due to leave, calling it “quick” and promising it would take only a little time.

It almost never did. The tasks dragged on, and he wasn’t paid overtime for any of it.

If he left the work until the next day, his manager asked why it wasn’t finished. If he stayed late, he missed his plans and felt himself slowly burning out.

Now the employee wonders how much more of this he can take and frantically turns to the internet for advice.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss keeps dumping new tasks right before I clock out, how do I set boundaries nicely? I’ve had this issue for months. My manager will send me extra work 10-15 minutes before my shift ends. He says it’s “quick” and should only take a little time, but it almost always drags on.

This is really starting to wear on this employee’s patience.

I don’t get paid overtime. If I leave it for the next day, he asks why it wasn’t finished. If I stay late, I miss my plans and burn out slowly.

The employee has lightly tried to intervene, but the boss never listens.

I tried saying I can start it tomorrow, but he keeps pushing. I don’t want to sound lazy or uncooperative. I like this job overall, but this pattern is wearing me down.

Now he’s wondering how to push back without putting his job in jeopardy.

Has anyone dealt with this? What’s a calm, professional way to push back without ruining my relationship with him?

This is a tough one.

Redditors chime in with some advice.

There are a few non-confrontational things this employee could say.

This user doesn’t have any skin in the game, so they say why not be direct?

This boss likely knows exactly what he’s doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

This commenter fears the worst.

This employee is walking a tightrope. Of course, he doesn’t want to lose his employment, but on the other hand, he’s starting to burn the candle at both ends.

Unpaid hours, missed plans, and quickly accumulating burnout are not things to ignore, and the pattern won’t fix itself.

Something has to give, and it shouldn’t be his sanity.

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