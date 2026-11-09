November 9, 2026 at 4:10 pm

He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co-Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

by Matthew Gilligan

man sitting on a couch

Shutterstock

Three’s a crowd…

But what about six people?

Well, for some folks, the thought of going out to dinner with five other individuals is just TOO MUCH.

And you can’t really blame people for feeling that way.

Which brings us to today’s story!

A man explained why he backed out of going to a dinner after three more people were added to the mix…

And he wants to know if he did anything wrong.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for bailing on dinner with a friend/coworker?

“I was supposed to go to dinner with two coworkers last night.

One who I am good friends with (we have known each other for close to 20 years, and still hung out when one of us wasn’t with the company) and one who I just met, but liked.

The plans changed…

We were going to grab dinner, but the count grew from 3 to 6, and I didn’t know the other 3 who were added. Additionally, all of the 5 besides me work on the same project, which I do not work on.

I bailed on dinner.

I told my friend the real reason why (I’m an introvert. Having a multi-hour dinner with that many people I don’t know is draining, and would be awful if they started talking shop) and just got myself some takeout.

Oh, well…

My friend seemed a little disappointed with my decision. He also told me that he didn’t really want it to be that many people, but the other guy is an extrovert, and “the more the merrier” type.

I get it, and don’t harbor any ill will. But it just evolved into something that didn’t sound fun to me. So I bailed on the dinner plans I had previously agreed to.

AITA?”

Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 3.52.47 PM He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 3.52.58 PM He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 3.53.07 PM He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

Another person made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 3.53.18 PM He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this reader nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 11 04 at 3.53.25 PM He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

Maybe he should’ve just grinned and bared it…

And gone!

How bad could it really be?

Sometimes, you gotta do things that you don’t want to do…

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter