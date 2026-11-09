He Backed Out of a Dinner With Co-Workers After Three More People Were Added to the Reservation

Three’s a crowd…

But what about six people?

Well, for some folks, the thought of going out to dinner with five other individuals is just TOO MUCH.

And you can’t really blame people for feeling that way.

Which brings us to today’s story!

A man explained why he backed out of going to a dinner after three more people were added to the mix…

And he wants to know if he did anything wrong.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for bailing on dinner with a friend/coworker? “I was supposed to go to dinner with two coworkers last night. One who I am good friends with (we have known each other for close to 20 years, and still hung out when one of us wasn’t with the company) and one who I just met, but liked.

The plans changed…

We were going to grab dinner, but the count grew from 3 to 6, and I didn’t know the other 3 who were added. Additionally, all of the 5 besides me work on the same project, which I do not work on. I bailed on dinner. I told my friend the real reason why (I’m an introvert. Having a multi-hour dinner with that many people I don’t know is draining, and would be awful if they started talking shop) and just got myself some takeout.

Oh, well…

My friend seemed a little disappointed with my decision. He also told me that he didn’t really want it to be that many people, but the other guy is an extrovert, and “the more the merrier” type. I get it, and don’t harbor any ill will. But it just evolved into something that didn’t sound fun to me. So I bailed on the dinner plans I had previously agreed to. AITA?”

Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another person made a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this reader nailed it.

Maybe he should’ve just grinned and bared it…

And gone!

How bad could it really be?

Sometimes, you gotta do things that you don’t want to do…