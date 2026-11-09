Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

Listening to music with headphones is a beautiful experience, especially with really good ones like my Sennheiser pairs.

That’s where OP and I stop agreeing. I would never listen to headphones while with others. Check out this excuse.

AITA for listening to music while playing games with others? My husband and I play games together, usually with my brother-in-law and different friends of ours. Sometimes I like to turn off the in-game music and listen to my own playlist on Spotify.

But she tries to be polite about it. I disagree that this makes it less rude. I’d stop playing with her.

I always wear my headphones; I keep one off since we’re in the same room and I always put my music volume on low so I can hear the game sounds and the people I play with. I did sometimes sing along but I was asked to stop and have since done that. I’m still very much able to communicate with my teammates; it doesn’t affect my gameplay and it’s so low that it’s basically just ambient music.

I’m Team Hubby, but I don’t understand why he keeps playing with her.

I do this so I can vibe and it keeps me engaged during slow farming moments. My husband believes that this is “inherently rude” and that I’m being “disrespectful” and I should be 100% focused on the game and the people I’m playing it with. Am I wrong for listening to music on low while playing games with others?

Here is what people are talking about.

I care! Why are so many folks okay with this? Is this a Gen X thing? I am old.

I appreciate this perspective, but I still wouldn’t play with this person.

If a lot of people do something, that means it isn’t rude? That’s an interesting take. I wonder if this guy steals because shoplifting is common.

Not minor at all. I’d be really annoyed. Why even bother playing with others? Play online.

At least she stopped singing.

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