November 9, 2026 at 11:49 am

Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman putting on over-ear headphones and smiling

Pexels

Listening to music with headphones is a beautiful experience, especially with really good ones like my Sennheiser pairs.

That’s where OP and I stop agreeing. I would never listen to headphones while with others. Check out this excuse.

AITA for listening to music while playing games with others?

My husband and I play games together, usually with my brother-in-law and different friends of ours.

Sometimes I like to turn off the in-game music and listen to my own playlist on Spotify.

But she tries to be polite about it. I disagree that this makes it less rude. I’d stop playing with her.

I always wear my headphones; I keep one off since we’re in the same room and I always put my music volume on low so I can hear the game sounds and the people I play with.

I did sometimes sing along but I was asked to stop and have since done that.

I’m still very much able to communicate with my teammates; it doesn’t affect my gameplay and it’s so low that it’s basically just ambient music.

I’m Team Hubby, but I don’t understand why he keeps playing with her.

I do this so I can vibe and it keeps me engaged during slow farming moments.

My husband believes that this is “inherently rude” and that I’m being “disrespectful” and I should be 100% focused on the game and the people I’m playing it with.

Am I wrong for listening to music on low while playing games with others?

Here is what people are talking about.

I care! Why are so many folks okay with this? Is this a Gen X thing? I am old.

TS 116 Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

I appreciate this perspective, but I still wouldn’t play with this person.

TS 117 Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

If a lot of people do something, that means it isn’t rude? That’s an interesting take. I wonder if this guy steals because shoplifting is common.

TS 118 Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

Not minor at all. I’d be really annoyed. Why even bother playing with others? Play online.

TS 119 Her Husband Can’t Stand That She Wears Headphones While Playing Games With Others, But She Doesn’t See The Problem

At least she stopped singing.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter