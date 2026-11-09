A Woman’s Friend Kept Crying About Her Bad Luck On Dating Apps, But Her Outdated Profile Photos Were The Real Problem

Being a good friend sometimes means saying the thing nobody wants to hear.

One woman’s friend kept getting ghosted after dates from the apps, and each rejection left her more upset than the last. The friend assumed she was just unlucky.

A recent date gave her a different answer. He texted afterward that she seemed sweet, but her photos weren’t current and didn’t do her justice. She showed her friend the profile, hoping for reassurance, and the friend had to admit he had a point.

The pictures were from a year ago, after a major weight loss, and she’d since put much of it back on while insisting she looked the same.

This is a tough one — you’ll want to keep reading.

WIBTAH if I told my friend she is being a catfish My friend is on the dating apps, and she keeps having terrible luck.

All the bad luck is really starting to wear on this friend’s self esteem.

Meets guys, maybe hooks up once, and then they ghost. It’s a never-ending pattern. She is always upset and miserable.

Then the other day, she had a first date and said that the vibe felt off the whole time.

Soon, one of her matches gave her a clue as to what was really going on.

Afterward, the guy texted her that she seemed sweet, but that her profile pics didn’t seem current and didn’t represent her well. She was devastated, naturally, and had me look at her profile, and… he’s right.

She explains the situation.

She had lost a ton of weight on a GLP-1 a year ago, and she has gained a lot back and is in total denial about it. She is completely misrepresenting herself and catfishing these guys! That’s why nothing is working out for her. But she thinks she looks the same. WIBTAH if I told her this?

This is a tough one.

What did Reddit have to say?

With delicate matters like these, it’s important to spin them properly.

This is going to be an uphill battle.

Navigating dating apps is a science, and you have to get the balance right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

There may be larger issues at play here that require professional intervention.

Her friend has been watching the same sad pattern repeat itself for months, and now she finally has the answer. It’s hard to watch your friend hurting when a solution is sitting right there.

At a certain point, staying quiet is going to sting just as much as another round of ghosting.

How the woman chooses to frame her friend’s intervention is everything.

A simple, kind, “I think your photos could use an update” could go a long way here.

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