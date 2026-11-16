He Paid For A Pricey Grill And Kept It On His Own Property, But The Neighbor Still Tried To Treat It Like A Shared Community Amenity

Being neighborly does not mean surrendering everything in your backyard.

One homeowner bought a new grill and kept it behind a private fence.

That location somehow inspired an astonishing assumption.

The neighborhood drama heated up quickly.

Read on how it all went down.

My neighbor said my grill belongs to the community I bought a new grill a few weeks ago. It was a nice one, and it cost me a chunk. I set it up in my backyard and have been using it maybe three times tops.

This man saw his neighbor taking the grill out of his property.

Today, my neighbor from two houses down just walks into my yard and starts wheeling it toward the sidewalk. I come out and ask, “What are you doing?” He goes, “Oh, I figured it was for the community. Everyone shares stuff like this around here.”

His neighbor justified that since it was outside, everybody could use it.

I was stunned. I told him no, it’s mine, I paid for it. He looked genuinely confused and said: “Well you left it outside, how were we supposed to know it wasn’t for everyone?” Mind you, it’s on my property, behind my fence.

He decided to lock the grill in his shed.

I ended up locking it in the shed. But now he’s telling other neighbors that I’m selfish and not “community-minded.” I’m all for being neighborly, but I don’t think that means people can just claim my stuff. Am I missing something here? Is this some weird unwritten suburban rule? Because, now, a couple other neighbors are being weird with me, too.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Your neighbor is insane, says this one.

This person suggests clarifying some things with the neighbor.

Here’s a personal thought from this user.

Yes, indeed!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Lol. This one has a good suggestion.

The neighbor entered a fenced yard and tried taking the grill, claiming anything left outside belonged to the community.

When stopped, he called the owner selfish and recruited other neighbors into the bizarre dispute.