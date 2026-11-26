He Rented A Room In His Landlords’ House, And Their Loud, Nosy, Controlling Ways Made Him Swear Off Live-In Landlords For Good

Having a roommate can be difficult, but when that roommate is also your landlord, things can become intolerable.

That is what happened to the guy in this story after he moved into a room with his landlords, who happened to be an ex-couple.

The landlords were very nosy, awkward, loud, and controlling, which made it impossible to relax and live in peace. Because of this, he has vowed never to live with a live-in landlord again.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of the situation.

I Will NEVER Live With a Live-In Landlord Again After This Experience The landlords were live-in landlords, yes, two of them who were actually an ex-gay couple.

Living with your landlord would be difficult.

They were always micromanaging everything. They decided to put their TV in the kitchen and basically made that their main hangout area, so they were ALWAYS in there. Because of that, I felt like I was constantly forced to interact with them anytime I wanted to cook or even just grab something from the kitchen. If I wasn’t in the mood to talk or kept to myself, they would get passive aggressive and act some type of way.

This is really crossing some lines.

The older landlord especially was always trying to get into my business. I couldn’t even cook in peace without him trying to talk to me or ask me questions. He also went into my room a few times, especially when I first moved in, and for some reason liked turning off/unplugging things in my room. He also loved attention and would talk extremely loud so everyone in the house could hear him.

How can someone live like this?

They would also argue with each other, and the older one would literally be screaming so loud that the whole house could hear it, even at 10 or 11 at night. So, there was this expectation for everyone else to follow their rules and be considerate, meanwhile he would be yelling and arguing late at night.

They can’t just make random rules.

He would also come up with random rules. At one point I was told I couldn’t do laundry between 4–9 PM, which was never a rule when I moved in. Mind you, I was paying rent and somehow there were specific hours when I wasn’t supposed to wash my own clothes. It just felt like there was very little privacy or personal space. Living there felt like I constantly had to be ON around them, and if I wanted to keep to myself, they would take it personally.

You can’t treat your landlord like a roommate.

The older landlord would also leave messes everywhere and basically expects the other landlord to clean up after him. He would tell us to treat him like a roommate, but at the same time, he was the main one making all the rules, so that never really made sense to me. The other landlord was actually very nice, but he was an alcoholic and was constantly drinking. And when I say drinking, I mean he would drink until he literally passed out.

The landlords are looking for friends.

They also had this weird habit of paying attention to everything I bought. I would come home with groceries, and literally within the next day or two I would go into the kitchen and notice they had bought half the same groceries I just bought. The older landlord especially was just very nosy and way too involved in what everyone else in the house was doing. He also doesn’t work, so he was pretty much always home and constantly wanted someone to interact with. I think that’s part of why he would take it personally whenever I just wanted to come home and keep to myself.

It sounds like the place was a big mess.

Also I completely forgot to mention this, but the older landlord would literally have relations with his door open on purpose. I had to tell him SEVERAL times to please close his door because obviously I don’t want to hear or see that when I’m just trying to exist in the house. He would still do it though, and it honestly felt like he did certain things specifically because he wanted a reaction or attention. And this man is also a HUGE hoarder/shopaholic. When I say he buys everything in excessive amounts, I mean EVERYTHING. If he needs cereal, he’s not buying one box, he’s buying like 5 or 6 boxes. If he needs notebooks, somehow there’s suddenly 10–20 notebooks in the house.

Was the place clean when they moved in?

Just multiples and multiples of everything. And it wasn’t like all this stuff was put away somewhere either. The living room, garage, dining area, kitchen, empty rooms, and even the hallway were filled with junk and random stuff he bought. There was stuff EVERYWHERE. It felt like every open space in the house eventually became another place for him to put more things.

This seems like a very good idea.

After that experience, I would NEVER live with live-in landlords again. Maybe one day I’d consider having roommates again, but right now I’m so put off by the whole experience that I genuinely don’t want to live with anyone else for a while. I’m a survivor of bad roommates 😂

What a horrible situation. He is lucky that he was able to find a new place to live.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is no surprise that it didn’t end well.

Live-in landlords are not the same as regular roommates.

Ouch, this is awful.

Here is someone who has a similar nightmare situation.

There is no such thing as a good roommate.

He had a miserable living situation; it is a good thing he was able to get out.

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