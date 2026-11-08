He Signed a Lease for One Roommate—Then Woke Up to Find His Roommate’s Girlfriend Living There Full-Time

Woof!

I don’t know who these people are, I’ve never met them, and I have no idea where they live…

But I will say this: I’d be pretty upset if I was the guy who wrote this story!

And I have a feeling you’ll probably be on the same page as me.

Check out what he had to say about the incredibly frustrating situation he’s dealing with…and it’s all his roommate’s fault!

Roommate moved his girlfriend in. Been here 4 months now. I’m losing my mind. “Me M,23 and my 2 roommates, my brother M,26 and the other guy M,25, live in a small 3 bed 1 bathroom. In the beginning of summer, he took it upon himself to have his girlfriend live with us.

Gee, thanks…

Didn’t tell either me or my brother just had her here one day. Now it doesn’t bother me living-wise. I work long shifts so normally I never have any conflicts. But the not telling or asking if we’re okay with it along with the PAYING NO RENT OR UTILITIES bothers me. I work hard for my money as does my brother and the culprit.

He has a point…

But I feel he shouldn’t get a free roommate just because it’s his girlfriend. I’m at a loss on what to do or say because I know I let it go far to long (I worked non stop all summer so it just never got brought up). Any options and or opinions on what I can say or do regarding. I have a great landlord so I’d rather not make an issue regarding that aspect but if needed I will.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

And this reader offered some advice.

Yeah, he can’t afford to sit around and think about this situation anymore…

It’s time for action!

Now!

He needs to have a serious talk with his roommate to get this all sorted out.