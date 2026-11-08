He Spent Months Returning Misdelivered Packages for Free—Then Lost His Temper When a Neighbor Accused Him of Stealing Their Missing Pizza

Getting an unexpected pizza delivery sounds like a pleasant surprise. Unfortunately, it’s considerably less enjoyable when the pizza isn’t yours and the people who ordered it show up demanding answers.

One father of two has been dealing with a frustrating problem at his apartment complex: neighbors repeatedly using his unit number for deliveries.

As someone who is autistic and easily overwhelmed by confrontation, he values having a peaceful home where he can relax without unexpected interruptions.

But the constant knocking and doorbell ringing have made that increasingly difficult.

Usually, he brushes off the inconvenience and redirects delivery drivers when they arrive at the wrong apartment.

Then came the pizza incident.

What started as another routine delivery mix-up quickly escalated into multiple visits from increasingly irritated neighbors.

Before long, the man found himself standing in his doorway facing three people who apparently believed he’d stolen their dinner.

And all he wanted was to be left alone in his own home.

Neighbors keep using my address for deliveries For context, I’m an autistic dad of two kids, and my home is my safe space. I get overwhelmed easily, especially when it comes to confrontation, and I absolutely hate feeling attacked in my own home. People constantly use my unit number in our complex for deliveries and I constantly get knocks or door bell rings to my door when I least expect it/ I usually shrug it off but today was my last straw.

Uh oh…

So, earlier today, a pizza delivery guy knocked on my door with a receipt asking for someone (not gonna name the person). I told him nobody by that name lives here and that people have been using my address for deliveries and other things. He said okay and left. I literally watched him try calling the number on the order, but it kept going to voicemail before I opened the door.

Now what?

About 10 minutes later, someone starts knocking on my door. I answer, and it’s two teenagers who apparently ordered the pizza. They ask me where their pizza is because they think I have it. I explain that I do NOT have their pizza, that the delivery driver came to my door, I told him nobody by that name lived here, and he left. They leave. Not even FIVE minutes later, another knock, actually no a BANG.

This time, the same two teenagers are back, except now they’ve brought their mother who is also trying to accuse me of taking their holy pizza and the teen is being more hostile.

Ummm, what?

At this point, I’m getting extremely overwhelmed. I’m standing in my own doorway, being confronted by three people over a pizza I never ordered, never accepted, and never even touched. I explain AGAIN that I don’t have their pizza. I tell them the delivery guy tried calling the number on the order, but nobody answered. And you know what one of the teenagers says? “Must’ve been my old number.” So not only did you use the wrong address but you have the WRONG number on file?

Come on now.

They finally walked away, but now I’m sitting on my couch literally shaking because I’m anticipating yet another aggressive knock on my door. I already had a terrible day before any of this happened, and this just pushed me over the edge. My partner is trying to calm me down, but I genuinely cannot stand conflict, especially in my own home. I might have to contact my property manager to send out an email to residents to please make sure they’re using the correct address.

The father’s frustration is entirely understandable. He didn’t order the pizza, accept the delivery or have any control over what happened after the driver left.

Yet somehow, he became responsible for explaining its disappearance to the people who had apparently entered both the wrong address and an outdated phone number.

It’s reasonable for the teenagers to have been confused about their missing order. But returning with their mother and confronting a neighbor who had already explained the situation was unnecessary.

Their mistake shouldn’t have become his problem, particularly when he had no way of knowing where the delivery driver went afterward.

The repeated delivery mix-ups also deserve attention. Even if the incorrect addresses are accidental, the interruptions are clearly affecting his ability to feel comfortable at home.

Contacting the property manager is a sensible next step. A general reminder encouraging residents to double-check their delivery information could help without singling anyone out.

He might also consider a polite sign directing delivery drivers to verify unit numbers.

Ultimately, he shouldn’t have to repeatedly defend himself against accusations simply because someone else can’t enter the correct delivery details.

This person has a point.

This person has a lot of questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And this person has a pretty good idea for next time…

They got the address wrong, the phone number wrong and somehow decided the only thing missing from their pizza order was someone else to blame.

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