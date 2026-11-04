Worker Refuses To Return Until She’s Paid, So Her Boss Sends His Daughter To Retrieve The Company Keys

Some employers don’t have boundaries and try to break whatever ones you’ve built. I’m never surprised when wages are used as weapon.

Check out the sleazy, sketchy way this person’s employer dealt with their debt to her.

10 days ago my pay got withheld

9 days ago I said I would not be coming in until I got paid. Still no pay, though at one point my boss did say they would have paper checks available. When I showed up on that day she wasn’t there, no checks were there, but I did get followed and yelled at by a large man waiting outside my work for several blocks until I pulled out my phone.

I was furious enough on her behalf, but this next part takes the cake. I have zero tolerance for employers and clients who play these awful games.

Tonight I just got a text from my boss’s daughter (she “works” there as well), asking if I was coming in, and if not, that she has been instructed to retrieve the keys. My keys were reported lost 2 weeks ago. On our works public message board. I also stated on there i would not be returning until I got paid the day after my pay didn’t arrive. They know this.

At least she feels safe, but it’s appalling to think one’s employer would pull this other stunt.

I don’t know what their angle is all of a sudden playing pretend.

If they show up my, neighbors have Ring cameras and carry, and I won’t be responding to the text. That’s the only reason I can see for this is either some veiled threat or trying to start an argument.

Here is what people are talking about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

I wonder what the most effective way to do this would be. What evidence and information do you need?

I’ve watched enough episodes of Judge Judy that I can verify this. Scum enters your life in all sorts of ways.

Worker’s pay is in arrears and the employer is manipulating her in vengeance.

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