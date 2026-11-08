November 8, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Manager Took Offense At Not Hearing About A New Hire First, And Her Answer Was An HR Threat

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman yelling into bullhorn

Pexels

Some management styles are so off-putting that you can’t imagine why they are acting like this. I haven’t been this disgusted by a manager story in a long time.

See why it reminds me of Mean Girls (2004).

Figured out why they quit…

An employee has their HR recognized manager and a dotted line manager who they indirectly report up to in a support department.

Dotted Line manager goes on PTO. Employee resigns, submits to HR recognized manager.

I rarely read about such a drastic power trip. This is a nightmare manager!

The support department was made aware, but dotted line manager still on PTO.

Dotted Line manager comes back, is furious that they “Weren’t notified immediately” and wants to find out “Who in the support department knew and didn’t tell them.”

Speaking of lines. This would absolutely cross mine. I’m appalled.

Dotted line manager’s actual subordinates get grilled about whether or not they knew. Dotted line manager says “When I find out who knew, I will be getting HR involved.”

And all I’m thinking is…. “Hey Dotted line manager – this is why the employee quit….”

Here is what folks are saying.

I pity anyone who has to work under her or with her. I got stressed just reading about her!

TS 120 A Manager Took Offense At Not Hearing About A New Hire First, And Her Answer Was An HR Threat

Right? The expectation of communication is so bizarre, but I’ve never read about a diva making any sense at all.

TS 121 A Manager Took Offense At Not Hearing About A New Hire First, And Her Answer Was An HR Threat

Sorry, we didn’t serve you this info on a silver platter.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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