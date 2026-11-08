A Manager Took Offense At Not Hearing About A New Hire First, And Her Answer Was An HR Threat

Some management styles are so off-putting that you can’t imagine why they are acting like this. I haven’t been this disgusted by a manager story in a long time.

See why it reminds me of Mean Girls (2004).

Figured out why they quit… An employee has their HR recognized manager and a dotted line manager who they indirectly report up to in a support department. Dotted Line manager goes on PTO. Employee resigns, submits to HR recognized manager.

I rarely read about such a drastic power trip. This is a nightmare manager!

The support department was made aware, but dotted line manager still on PTO. Dotted Line manager comes back, is furious that they “Weren’t notified immediately” and wants to find out “Who in the support department knew and didn’t tell them.”

Speaking of lines. This would absolutely cross mine. I’m appalled.

Dotted line manager’s actual subordinates get grilled about whether or not they knew. Dotted line manager says “When I find out who knew, I will be getting HR involved.” And all I’m thinking is…. “Hey Dotted line manager – this is why the employee quit….”

Here is what folks are saying.

I pity anyone who has to work under her or with her. I got stressed just reading about her!

Right? The expectation of communication is so bizarre, but I’ve never read about a diva making any sense at all.

Sorry, we didn’t serve you this info on a silver platter.

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