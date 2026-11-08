Her Friends Have Been Helping Her Financially, But One Friend’s Mom Thinks She’s Taking Advantage Of Their Kindness

When it comes to how much money people have or how much help they may or may not get from others, there’s really only one thing to say about it…

It’s not your business!

Not mine, not yours…and especially not your friend’s parents.

That sounds weird, right?

But that’s what this young woman is dealing with.

Take a look at what she had to say about why she feels bullied by her friend’s mom.

Let’s go!

AITA For “Bragging” About Being Spoiled? “This is so stupid, but maybe I’m seeing this wrong. I, 21 F, literally just moved into a new apartment. Like…not even been here a few months just moved. I’ve been struggling to find a job (it’s income based so rent isn’t a problem), and it’s taking a toll on me. Recently I was venting to some friends about how my floors were dirty (the apartment hadn’t been cleaned since before I moved) and I couldn’t afford a mop. I refuse to take my shoes off because its bad and I just want to mop my floors and I can’t. It genuinely had me more upset than it should have.

Well, that was nice.

About 45 minutes later I get a knock on my door. My friends DoorDashed me a mop and some Pine Sol. Not gonna lie, I cried. I was telling another friend about it on the phone (she lives at home and all of her paycheck goes towards her weekend shopping trips, save for gas and food which she budgets at the start of the week), and her mom overheard the conversation and got irritated.

Uhhh, weird.

Apparently I’m bragging about how everything gets handed to me and her baby has to work for everything she gets and every time I call it’s just to brag. The night after I moved in I was exhausted and hadn’t eaten all day and those same friends Cash App’d me to go get takeout. A few weeks later the same friends got me a necklace (it was my birthday, I think I was allowed a gift).

This has become a weird situation…

But apparently now telling my friends (I was just kind of gushing about how appreciative I was of my friends for helping me) about me having no income and people helping me is so horrible because she has a job with money. My friend does not agree with her mom, but it has put a strain on our friendship because now she has to hear about how awful I am anytime I call or I get brought up. I would kill to have a job like she does and be able to spend all my money shopping than have to have the help I’m getting. But the job market is thinner than my ex’s hairline. AITA for “bragging”?

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is pretty rude behavior!

And I’d even say that her friend’s mom is a bully.

No doubt about it!

It sounds like her friend’s mom needs to mind her own business.