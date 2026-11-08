Her Coworkers Caught On To Her Nicotine Patch Thefts, So She’s Weighing Her Options, Including Quitting

I’ve never stolen anything because I think it’s wrong. But also, life is stressful enough as it is. Apparently, the person in this story did not get the memo.

Check out why she’s worried at work after stealing.

I’ve been stealing from my job, and i think they caught on I have been stealing cigarettes and nicotine pouches from the store i work at. (I work the overnight shift) and i grabbed some pouches a few hours ago. I noticed they started calling codes over the intercom about 10 minutes later.

I think she’s either paranoid that they’ve caught on, but the activity below is a coincidence, or she is about to get burned by her cigarettes. Good!

I’m 90% sure i was followed around the store by someone in charge. Also, I did overhear someone talking to the lady in charge about an incident that just occurred. I was able to end my shift and leave right before the store manager and security could get there. I might be cooked tomorrow when I go in to work, though. Is it even worth going back in?

Reading her explanations, I felt like I was watching a video of someone really high stumbling around a store.

I could just be paranoid, but there was a lot of strange movement from people I rarely even see at the store. And a lot of coincidences. I’ve never made eye contact that consistently with someone 40 feet away from me. I’m contemplating quitting before my next shift, as I don’t want a future employer finding out I was stealing. Could they actually contact law enforcement? I’ve stolen about $80 worth of nicotine products. And probably another $20 in food theft.

Here is what people are talking about.

I doubt it. I don’t get it. I don’t even play Poker because I can’t stand bluffing.

Something tells me her resume isn’t truthful. UGH, I hate writing resumes.

I’ve seen more than enough bodycam videos of shoplifters to know this is probably true!

What is her boss going to do about it? But people ask me for advice because they know I’ll be honest.

Right?! I’d stare at her, too. Why is she acting like this will go away if she quits?

Something tells me cigarettes aren’t her only vice…

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