Her Father Demanded to Be Served First at Family Dinners—So at the Next Party, She Maliciously Complied Until He Nearly Burst

Some parents expect their kids to serve them food at parties, and when that doesn’t happen, they make a big deal out of it.

What would you do if your father criticized you in front of everyone for not giving him food first a party, which really embarrassed you?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so at the next party they went to, she made sure he had a large plate of food the entire time, which left him ready to burst.

Hopefully Dad learned his lesson, but it is unlikely. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Want me to serve you food? I will serve you food My parents and my siblings were invited to eat at my brother’s in law parent’s house.

It is hard to trust an inexperienced driver.

We just got back from my maternal grandpa side, 7 hours drive. Because traffic congestion was insane during festive season. My dad drove halfway and switched with my mom and back to him. He doesn’t trust me to drive ever, especially because this is his precious car. And younger brother just got his driving license, so he trust him even less. And my youngest brother is 13 so naturally he cannot drive. I offered to drive, he always said no. Again, during this trip, I told him to let me drive, he refused. So, I just gives up offering.

This sounds like a great party.

When we arrived at my BIL parent’s house. They cheerfully greeted us, food was served buffet style, you pick whatever you want. They have a lot of guests over, so food was a little low. So, we have to wait a bit for my BIL and his siblings to serve more. The host told us to grab something first. My siblings and I went to grab ourselves a bowl of curry noodles. We were starving because our dad refused to stop for food during the trip back from grandpa. We all took a seat in the living room.

Some parents think their kids should serve them.

“I have three kids and all are so ungrateful even though I drove everyone here and so tired, no one helped me get some food,” my father suddenly said loudly in front of everyone. We all paused eating. Everyone including my BIL’s sister looked awkwardly. I only had a bite. I turned to him and simply give him my bowl. For some reason he looked more embarrassed even though he asked for it, he told me to grab some more chicken. I quietly got up, fill the bowl with more chicken. And give it to him.

Now they are both being dramatic.

I didn’t grab another bowl to myself. Lost my appetite. He took a few bites and gives me back the bowl. Saying he didn’t want it and I can keep eating it. “You dramatically asked for it so much, you should finish it,” I told him.

This would get old quickly.

He insisted he didn’t feel like eating these and wanted something else. He only ate 3 bites and had enough. The host actually end up serving him specifically, he had a whole meal for him as a sign of respect because he’s my BIL. I end up finishing the bowl he didn’t want. It was annoying, my father is a narcissist who enjoys painting us as his horrible ‘abusive’ children. He likes doing these sort of things for attention. So strangers can call us terrible and him as some kind of ‘victim’.

Everyone sees their dad for who he is.

Today my older sister invited the whole family to go to her close friend’s house, to eat and celebrate the festive occasion. I went with my sister and BIL with their car. We talked about what happened, my older sister found out about what happened through her sister in law. Even her sister in law said it was a bit messed up, “he didn’t ask his kids first if they could get him a bowl instead just call out everyone and made a scene.” She said she felt bad for me because my father was totally humiliating me instead of being a normal human being by simply ask. And she was right his goal was totally was to humiliate us in front of others. He is a pretty traditional guy who expects everyone to read his mind like when he wanted to eat or drink.

She is going to make sure her dad gets served at this party.

So cue malicious compliance. We were the only family invited to my sister’s friend house. And her family are VERY hospitable. They serve a lot of food. Like 5 whole big cow bones of soup. All buffet table full of food. Since I arrived earlier with my sister and BIL, I quickly piled some food on a plate. Round one, steamed rice dish with peanut sauce. The moment my father stepped foot into the house, I handed him the plate.

Honestly, this is pretty funny.

He was dumbfounded and said he haven’t even greeted the host. I smiled and said “No, no, you need to eat. This is for you” and he reluctantly took the plate. I watched him like a hawk. As soon as he finished the first plate and was chatting with the host. Round two, I grabbed a bowl, filled it with chicken soup and noodles and I went up to him and handed it to him. “Here dad, there’s plenty of food for you”

She is being very attentive.

He couldn’t say no in front of the host. My mom was totally oblivious on what I was doing and went to grab him a whole bowl of cow bone soup because “dad likes meat better than chicken” pretty sure he had to say no to it because the portions are massive compared to the chicken I give him. After he finished the chicken noodles. Round three, I went and grabbed some fries and meat balls, put a nice side of sauce on the side and handed him a plate. He kept eating.

He must be stuffed.

Round four, I grabbed three slices of watermelon, and he refused. He can’t eat anymore. Round five, the host brought out a plate of fried rice. And I can’t help but grin as I loudly say “That’s for dad!” And he end up having to eat half and mom piled some more meat on his plate because that’s “his favorite”

I’m starting to feel bad for him.

Round six, I grabbed more fries and meatballs for him and by now I think he realized what I was doing. He said no and ran out of the house and asked the host to continue speaking outside. Such a shame, I end up eating the sixth plate. I went back home and my sister and BIL laughed and commented how my dad looked so annoyed by the first plate I give him. Oh my? Whatever the reason?

If she keeps doing this, she will end up getting in trouble.

He wanted me to serve him food, I served him food. He wanted me to read his mind, so I thought I know EXACTLY what he wanted to eat so I grabbed everything he should eat first. I was simply being a good daughter and make sure he properly eat. And I have no plan on stopping. From now on, I should serve him food first and he will never starve. My poor father deserves the best after all.

This is a really funny way to make a point to her father. She would be wise to just let it stop now, however, or it will stop being funny and start being disrespectful.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter thinks mom was playing along.

Culture can have a lot to do with this.

Here is someone who loves the revenge she took.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

This would have been even better.

He is only getting exactly what he asked for.

Sometimes giving people exactly what they ask for is the best form of revenge.

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