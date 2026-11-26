Her Former Workplace Bully Reached Out Wanting To Meet Up, And She Has No Idea How To Respond

Oh, hell no!

I usually don’t try to sway anyone’s opinion about stories, but I just can’t help myself this time!

A woman wrote the story below and explained how she’s conflicted about what to do…because her old bully reached out to her and wants to get together.

And all I gotta say is…HELL NO.

But that’s just me!

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

A year after I left, my workplace bully has emailed an apology and asked to meet. What do I do? “I work in a small, very collaborative arts sector in a small city. At my previous job my life was made incredibly unpleasant by a co-worker.

A lot of bullies operate this way…

I think largely because they felt down themselves, and decided to take it out on me and make me the scapegoat. While I maintained a generally ‘unbothered’ appearance at work, it absolutely crushed me and almost made me leave my sector altogether (one I am very committed to and have an advanced degree for, etc.). Around December of 2023, I left the organisation & they went on maternity leave, and we had zero contact for a full year. This week they returned to find out (though presumably they knew whilst they were on leave) that I secured a job at the only other arts organisation in our very small city with the same job title they have. This is particularly contentious as they fought for years at our shared organisation for this job title, whereas I was hired in another role and promoted ultimately to this position. Also, with my new boss on extended leave, I’m essentially in charge day to day.

Welp, those are the breaks!

This was my bully’s ultimate ambition at our shared organisation, but due to our (objectively pathetic) boss there, who fully intends to stay until she retires, that is unlikely to ever happen and is a major source of unhappiness (…and therefore bullying) for my bully. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say it took me 6 months to get over my experience there and feel confident in my skills and worth again. Today I received an email from her, acknowledging our poor parting and apologising “for their role” in it being so unpleasant. She is absolutely right, she made my life an absolute misery and, in my opinion, did it solely to make herself feel better.

Don’t do it!

She has invited me for a coffee to ‘catch up’ and whilst I absolutely wouldn’t go out of choice, I feel like I might have to… In an ideal world, I’d never see or speak to her again, but in the real world, I will have to see her multiple times a year at regional meetings, events, etc etc and we do need to have some kind of professional relationship. I also worry that if I say ‘thanks but no thanks’ it will reflect poorly on me in the wider sector as she is older and more established relationships within other arts orgs in the area. What would you do in my shoes?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And this person spoke up.

Like I said before…HELL NO.

Don’t even think about it!

Well, now you know where I stand…

She should ignore her bully and just move on!