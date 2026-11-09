Her Landlord Keeps Stopping By for Apartment Showings. Her Roommates Think She’s Wrong to Complain

Imagine living in an apartment with some roommates while working and going to college. It sounds like a pretty busy and chaotic life, so it might be hard to keep your place super tidy all the time.

If your landlord was going to stop by for an apartment showing, would you want to know exactly when he was going to be there, or would you not really consider it a big deal and be okay with him stopping by whenever even if your place was a mess?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she does not like the landlord stopping by when she doesn’t know he’s coming. She would prefer to tidy up first.

Her roommates think she’s wrong to complain, but she thinks it’s fair to want to know exactly what time he would arrive.

Who’s right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my landlord to tell us when he is doing an apartment showing? This past fall semester, I (21F) moved off campus for the first time at my university with two friends and one acquaintance, and I thought it would be better than living in the dorms. This semester, my landlord has been rubbing all of us the wrong way. He will send out emails talking about “apartment showings” to all three of the buildings he rents, but he doesn’t say what building/apartment he will be visiting and when.

She and her roommates are pretty annoyed by the landlord dropping by.

One time this semester, he told my unit 2 hours before he showed up that he would specifically be stopping by our apartment and ever since, he hasn’t done this. He will send the blanket email and just randomly show up one or two of the times he lists. This is incredibly frustrating to me, as I am never home (work and science classes lead to me having 12 hour days) and my roommates are also busy, so our apartment isn’t always tidy like we would want it when someone is coming to visit. We’ll have dirty dishes in the sink and laundry needing to be put away in our rooms.

This would bother me too.

He also walks into our bedrooms for the showings and will get angry if we lock our bedroom doors. One of my friends in another building was taking a nap and he just walked into her room while she was asleep. I have been getting really angry and have said that the next time he sends that email, I would be replying asking for specific times because I don’t appreciate the surprise element that comes with these visits.

Her roommates think she’s wrong.

My roommates have told me that I really can’t ask him that because he is “covering his butt” by sending that blanket email and he has the jurisdiction to walk in whenever, and that I’d just be a jerk by demanding he tells us when he’s showing an apartment. I don’t think me asking this makes me a jerk but what do you think? AITA for asking my landlord to tell us what day and time he would be showing our apartment?

I’m a little confused. Is he showing the units to potential renters? If so, I’d be even more annoyed if my place weren’t the tidiest and if strangers were walking in my bedroom when I might be sleeping.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

She needs to know what the law says.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to an attorney.

It really depends on the law.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

But why is he even showing the apartment?

She never mentioned anything about giving notice to move out. I’m not sure why the landlord is showing their apartment when they’re still living there. That seem really weird and annoying. She should look into the law. It might be on her side.

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