Her Mom Tried To Take Her Juice Away To Give To Her Brother, But She Refused To Give It Up Because He Had All The Coke

Minor issues within a family can definitely cause big arguments.

In this particular case, three family members live in the same apartment, each having their own favorite drinks, yet their monthly shopping implies that one of them does not get any drink other than water.

So when she finally got some juice and her brother had already finished his entire two crates of cola, she didn’t want to share.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to give up my juice so my brother could have something other than water? Okay this is not serious at all, just a dumb household argument that I found kind of funny in hindsight. We’re three adults in one apartment (me, my mom, and my brother). When we order drinks monthly from our supplier, my brother gets 2 crates of cola, my mom gets 2 crates of a different softdrink, and I get nothing extra because my mom doesn’t want to order my juice through the supplier (it’s too expensive there). The cola and other softdrink technically belong to whoever picked them, but everyone contributes equally so we can all take some if we want. There’s also 8 crates of water for everyone.

But there was a change in the routine.

I mostly just drink water, and occasionally grab 1-2 bottles from my brother’s or mom’s crates. My brother usually finishes his cola within 2 weeks anyway. So my mom separately buys juice from the supermarket sometimes. Today around noon I asked her if we had anything other than water, knowing there was juice, and she said yes. I grabbed the last pack, walked right past her, she said nothing. Fast forward to the evening: my brother comes home from work and wants something other than water. My mom comes to my room to take the juice from me.

But it’s hers now.

I asked why, and she said she hadn’t realized I’d taken the last one and she wants the rest for herself. I pointed out that she literally said yes when I asked, watched me take it, and said nothing. I also suspected she wasn’t taking it for herself but to give it to my brother. So yeah, I was annoyed that the two of them have something different to drink every single month and I was about to lose my juice box to my brother because he can’t pace himself with his cola.

This is funny, but tensions were high.

I pointed out that those two have something other than water every single month while I’m out here surviving on water, and now even the supermarket juice is being confiscated.

“I’m out here surviving on water”. Let that sink in, lol.

She then argued that I’m not the only one in the house and that I’d already drunk some of the other juice boxes too and insisted I’d taken two packs in a short time, one yesterday, one today. I hadn’t. (Five minutes later she realized she was the one who took the other pack yesterday) Then she said “you could drink something other than juice sometimes” and I asked “like what? I don’t get anything from the supplier”, at which point she picked up a water bottle, suggesting I drink that, then realized how silly that sounded given that I drink water 90% of the time anyway. In the end I kept my juice. She went to my brother and told him unfortunately there’s nothing left but water. AITA?

She took the whole pack to her room? Does she have a fridge in there?

How did Reddit react?

Well, when you put it like that.

Lol.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

While this could be a simple case of a juice argument, the frustration experienced by the poster stems from an imbalance within the household.

Whereas the poster’s mother and brother always get boxes of their favorite soft drinks, the poster is never given a choice during the monthly shopping.

With their mother confirming the presence of juice and watching her get the last box without any objections, it was natural for her to assume that she could enjoy it.

I think if she tried taking her brother’s Coke, he wouldn’t let her. So why should she let him get her juice?