Her Neighbor Constantly Pounded On The Walls And Yelled Over Every Little Noise, So She Suspected He Was Also Stealing Her Packages

Some people have zero patience and even less self-awareness.

One tenant lived next to a nightmare neighbor who pounded on the walls and slammed doors whenever she held a conversation during the day, even outside of quiet hours.

The catch was that this neighbor was incredibly noisy herself.

Things heated up when the tenant’s friend stayed over to help with her autoimmune disease, and the neighbor threatened to call the cops on them for whispering at dinner.

The next morning, a package was delivered, with a photo to prove it. By the time she went to get it, it had vanished, and her neighbor stepped out to curse at her while she searched.

Now she’s convinced she knows exactly where her package went.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor potentially stealing package and threatening noise complaints Neighbor right next to me keeps pounding loudly in her apartment and slamming the doors repeatedly whenever I have a conversation during the day (not even quiet hours).

But this is pretty rich considering this neighbor is quite noisy herself.

Yet I can hear her constantly banging on the walls and doors at night while yelling. She also yells at other tenants in the apartment when she hears the slightest bit of noise.

So just when the tenant was at her most vulnerable, her terrible neighbor started wrecking havoc yet again.

Recently, I had a friend stay over to help me with complications caused by my autoimmune disease, and my neighbor started yelling, threatening to call the cops on us, despite us whispering during dinner.

Then things got even worse.

The next day, I had a package delivered in the morning with a picture confirming it had been delivered. However, when I came to get it, it was missing, and my neighbor conveniently walked out to yell some profanities at me while I was looking for it, which has me believing she took the package. Don’t know what to do in this situation, tbh.

The noise complaints were one thing, but blatant theft just takes things to a whole new level.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe the police getting called wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Maybe it’s time to invest in a good security camera.

The neighbor may actually end up ratting herself out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Bad neighbors are horrible to deal with day in and day out.

The irony here is that the neighbor demands quiet she’s never once provided on her own.

She pounds on walls at noon, bangs around all night, and screams at tenants over the smallest sound. Threatening to call the cops on a whispered dinner is the part that should embarrass her most.

It takes a real lack of character to threaten to call the police over a woman with an autoimmune disorder just trying to talk to her friend. And the stolen package just adds insult to injury.

At first this neighbor was just a hypocrite, but now she’s a thief too.

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