Her Neighbor Has Harassed Her Family For Five Years, But The Police Won’t Intervene And She’s Afraid In Her Own Home

Having a terrible neighbor living next door can make life miserable, especially if the police won’t do anything to help you.

That is what the woman and her family in this story have been enduring for over five years.

Their next-door neighbor keeps posting lies about them online, yelling at them in person, and causing all sorts of problems, all of which are captured on video. Unfortunately, the police won’t do a thing about it.

It is easy to feel bad for this family, but I don’t know what more they can do. Read the full story below and see what you think.

Need some advice, my neighbor of five years isn’t letting up on his online and offline harassment of my family Alright, so back in 2016 a family moved into my neighborhood, and all was well when they first moved in, they seemed like nice people and everything was going good for them and the rest of us on the street.

Let’s see what happened.

But soon it would turn out that it really isn’t the case. Soon after they moved in, the father of the family started acting weird and lashing out at us for seemingly doing nothing at all.

Bad neighbors can make life miserable.

We never talked to the guy other than when we welcomed him to the neighborhood, but the guy honestly seems to have some stuff to sort out. The guy thought we were watching his kids because we have a security camera, (it’s a dead end road, you can’t really see down the lane and also we had some property damage years before, so we got it for insurance reasons) and started calling us pedophiles and the like.

There was nothing the police could do.

And when we told him as nicely as possible to back off, he called the police. When the police arrived, they had spoken both to us and the neighbor, but decided that after everything they had been told, it was just a disagreement and aggravated neighbors, and told us not to have contact with each other. Then came the online harassment. And what I have been living through the past five years.

Online harassment is a real problem.

I live in a small town, so everyone seems to know everything about everyone else. The majority of the people who live here are getting on in the years, it’s a town of the newly wed and nearly dead if you know what I’m saying. So, the only social media that people have here is Facebook for the most part. So, what our good neighbor thought to do, since the police did nothing and his screaming from his yard had no effect on us other than mild irritation, he decided that posting to good old Facebook would get him what he wants.

The guy just won’t drop it.

Many were in support of him, despite him showing no proof, and in the end it has been my word against his. Over the years, he has thrown up claims that he had been rear ended, that his children had been almost run off the road, that he was being watched inside his home by our cameras, the works. Real tinfoil hat moments, ladies, gentlemen.

They are smart to keep detailed documentation.

The worst part is, that when we do nothing, he amps up and decides to cause a scene, the amount of footage from our security camera over the years is ridiculous of his melt downs and his massive freak outs has us juggling hard drive after hard drive trying to load it all for safe keeping and documents sake. And the amount of times we’ve had the police visit us due to his calls and claims of us harassing him is getting out of hand.

What is this guy’s problem?

And yes, the police in our little town have seen all the footage and even after being to court several times, leading to several peace bonds and general ‘no contact’ orders, he still doesn’t let up. ven now, in 2021, and only a few days ago, he came up to our cameras and screamed into them when we were not even outside. Only reviewing the footage did I see it.

They are a prisoner in their own home.

Honestly after all this time, I do not see a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve lived here for over thirty years, and raised a child in this home, and we cannot even have our son return home without possibly having to expose him to this. I’m at the end of my rope and have days where I constantly cry from the screaming of my neighbor outside on the street and have made it a point to only leave my house in the morning when he has left.

This really is not sustainable.

And I feel it is safe to disappear for a few hours in the past couple years, though with pandemic going on I have not left the house in over a year, save to take my garbage onto the street for pick up. I feel like I am wasting away in fear of this man.

It is awful that one bad neighbor can cause someone so many problems that can last for years. What a horrible thing to have to endure.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to suggest.

Honestly, both of these are good suggestions.

What was he screaming?

This isn’t a bad option.

Precise documentation is a good idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

This commenter thinks that they need a lawyer right away.

This family needs to take the situation much more seriously. They should involve an attorney and become aggressive about it.

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