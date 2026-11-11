Her Neighbor Took A Picture Of The Trash Outside Her Apartment, So She Looked Through Her Peephole And Wondered Why He Was Watching Her Door

Some people tend to assume the worst of the people around them.

One tenant did exactly that when she looked through her peephole and witnessed her neighbor snap a picture of the trash outside her apartment door.

Aside from loud music and frequent arguments, this neighbor had never given her reason to worry, but now she’s not so sure. Was he spying on her, mocking her, plotting against her? She wasn’t sure.

But when she asked Reddit whether she was being too paranoid, they found a few holes in her story, including the fact that she had left her trash bags stinking up the common areas.

Read on for the full discussion.

Neighbor took a picture of my trash I (20F) am feeling a bit unsettled since this thing just happened. I was at home (apartment), and I heard someone coming up the stairs, so I looked through the peephole, and it obviously was my neighbor.

This tenant had mixed experiences with her neighbors.

He and his girlfriend have been my neighbors not for long, since they moved in about a year and a half ago. They’ve always been pretty okay, never rude. The only thing is super loud music that makes my house tremble and a lot of arguments, but I don’t really care about that.

Soon she noticed her neighbors do something quite unusual.

I was looking through the peephole, and I see my neighbor (35M) stopping right before putting the key in to take a picture of the trash outside my house. Sometimes we leave trash bags outside the house if it’s too late outside to go take it out, but it’s right outside my door, not anywhere else, and not always, obviously. Plus, he’s also done it before.

Now she’s starting to feel like his actions are a major invasion of privacy.

I just feel violated. I do suffer from anxiety and especially paranoia, and I’ve had other traumatizing experiences with neighbors in the past. But the thought of someone, that has always been nice or okay to me, taking a picture probably to make fun of it, literally makes me feel violated. Like, how could someone be so rude? I don’t do this to other human beings. Do you think I’m being too paranoid? Or am I right?

Some people deserve the benefit of the doubt, but was this neighbor one of them?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This tenant isn’t totally blameless here.

The neighbor really didn’t do anything wrong here.

This commenter gives their honest assessment.

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On the other hand, the neighbor was being a tad creepy.

The honest truth is that neither side comes out of this looking so hot.

A man who stops to photograph his neighbor’s door without saying a word is giving off strange energy, especially to someone who already feels on edge.

But on the other hand, this tenant isn’t totally faultless either. The trash belongs either in your unit or in the bins, not anywhere in between.

These neighbors would both feel a lot better if they just had an adult conversation.

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