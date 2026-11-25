Her Pizza Delivery Took An Unexpected Turn When The Customer Handed Her A Kitten Instead Of The Cash Tip She Had Expected To Receive For Bringing Their Food

Pizza drivers receive all kinds of tips.

This delivery came with whiskers.

After admiring a customer’s cat, the driver received an unexpected offer.

The newest passenger was tiny, furry, and completely priceless.

Here’s how one delivery became an adoption.

I was given a kitten as a tip I can’t believe this story really happened, so if you don’t either, then I understand. Today I delivered to a Motel 6.

This delivery driver knew this clientele didn’t have the best tipping habits, but they still couldn’t predict just how crazy this delivery would get.

In general, 4 out of 5 people at Motel 6 don’t tip, so I wasn’t expecting much. The guy answers the door, and I hand him his pizza. As he’s signing the credit card slip, I notice his pet cat. I love animals, so I always get really extra, and I say, “Omg, your cat is so adorable.”

The customer really took this compliment to the next level.

He opens the door a little wider and points to the corner where there was a full litter of about 10–15 kittens. He says, “Do you want one?” At this point I’m kind of shocked. I ask if he’s being serious, and he says yes and tells me to go grab one.

So this delivery driver decided to take him up on it.

I picked one up, and he says, “That can be your tip!” and hands me back the slip (which did indeed have a nice little 0). So now I’m the owner of a 4-week-old kitten named Tipsy.

Guess you could call this an accidental adoption!

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has a helpful suggestion to make sure the kitten is safe and healthy.

This fellow delivery driver also found their cat in an unexpected place.

According to this redditor, there are more cost effective way to get your pet up to date on their shots.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This story made following this subreddit all worth it to this commenter.

A routine motel delivery ended with the driver choosing a four-week-old kitten from an entire litter.

The customer left zero dollars, but Tipsy was certainly more memorable than spare change.