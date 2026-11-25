He Passed On One Job For A Better Offer, Then A Background Check Error Left Him With Nothing

Job hunting is exhausting enough without the paperwork turning into an obstacle course.

One job seeker had been searching for six months when he landed two offers in quick succession. He took what he thought was the better offer, complete with better pay and hours.

Then the background check began, and the requests started to pile up in ways that made less and less sense.

When the employer decided the process was moving too slowly, the job seeker was left with a rescinded offer and no backup.

Keep reading for the full story.

Lost an opportunity waiting for another job I’ve got a job offer, and right after, I got another one with better pay and hours, so I did not take the first job offer.

So he began moving forward with his selected company.

I started working on the background process for the job I accepted, and they keep asking me for more and more information.

Things soon started to feel a bit fishy.

The problem is that the information they asked for was totally unnecessary: they wanted to talk with someone from my high school… that I finished in another country 30 years ago. 😡

The candidate had already provided this company with more than enough.

This was AFTER I provided them with my transcripts… 3 times! They then asked for an address that I haven’t lived at in 25 years!!! This is a third-party company that is not even located in the US.

Then his worst fear was realized.

Now the company said that they are rescinding the job offer because my background check is not going to be ready on time. I’ve been trying to find a job for 6 months, and I just can’t keep doing this anymore. I’m not sure what to do now.

Reputable companies shouldn’t behave this way.

What did Reddit have to say?

You can’t trust anyone nowadays.

Something about this definitely reads as out of the ordinary.

Maybe it’s not over just yet.

He did everything right and got punished for it.

The one thing he couldn’t do was speed up a vendor on the other side of the world. And it wasn’t reasonable for the employer to expect him to.

At the end of the day, a bad process isn’t his fault.

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